× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to find the job that fits your qualifications

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | Jun 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | June 22nd 2022
WORK LIFE
Using key words makes it easier to identify the jobs tailored to your interest. [Istockphoto]

Joblessness is a stage in the employment process which is sometimes lonely and depressing.

The advancement of IT has replaced human labour hence one can voluntarily prefer not to pursue a job opportunity.

In search of a job, the following steps are key to note:

Customize your resume or cover letter

We are in a competitive job market, focus on the details when working on your curriculum vitae, refer to templates to get the best format.

READ MORE

Knowing your career goals

For a first time job seeker, it is so important to understand the dimensions of the profession in pursuit.

This is also relevant for those intending to change careers, one should be vigilant not to be misled by impulse or opinions from other professionals.

Proper planning

Seeking a job consumes a lot of time. Just three hours a day spent job hunting could go a long way in finding a perfect fit.

Look for the right job

Using key words on a search engine makes it easier to identify the jobs tailored to your interest.

Research target companies

As a job seeker goes out, he or she must have gained a great interest in a certain company. For instance, an IT graduate would visit the leading Tech company to weigh in on a vacancy.

A smart job seeker should dwell on getting information on a particular company’s services, code of conduct, salary, departments, vision and mission of the company.

Networking

The most successful people are connected.

Creating career relationships builds a wide social territory for recommendations and enquiry on new job openings.

Apply with confidence

If your qualifications meet the majority of the requirements, proudly go ahead and apply.

Informational interviews

It is advantageous to engage in a chat with someone working in the company. This helps accumulate answers to the expected questions in an organisation.

Continuous follow up with the hiring manager

Essentials such as follow up calls, messages and collecting business cards.

Patience pays

According to Glass door report in the US, a waiter’s interview process takes 8 days while a professor takes 60.3 days.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
9 reasons why you should do exit interviews
The purpose of an exit interview is to assess the overall employee experience within your organisation and identify opportunities to improve retention and engagement.
Nakuru taxi operators fight transport reforms
Taxi drivers in Nakuru City have opposed the county government’s plan to scrap the parking of vehicles in the CBD.

MOST READ

Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone
Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
9 reasons why you should do exit interviews

By Tony Mbaya | 1 day ago

9 reasons why you should do exit interviews
How to address workplace incivility

By Tony Mbaya | 7 days ago

How to address workplace incivility
Dos and don'ts of pre-employment personality tests

By Tony Mbaya | 8 days ago

Dos and don'ts of pre-employment personality tests
How to properly terminate an employee

By Tony Mbaya | 8 days ago

How to properly terminate an employee
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC