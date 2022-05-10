× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Why should get professional certificates

By Tony Mbaya | May 10th 2022 | 2 min read
Certification demonstrates your commitment to superior professionalism. [iStockphoto]

Professional certificates help provide recognition for your specialised knowledge or skill set, which can be a significant benefit when it comes to landing certain clients or projects.

Here are five benefits to keep in mind if you’re considering whether or not to pursue professional certification.

  1. Realise a competitive advantage

When you have training that your competitors don’t, it sets you apart. Certifications can differentiate you from other professionals in your field, showing that you have demonstrated commitment to understanding and excelling in your profession.

This can give you an advantage, which is particularly important in today’s competitive market.

  1. Boost efficiency

Professional certifications can also help give your independent business a solid foundation. The advanced training, information, and knowledge you gain from specialised coursework can provide you with up-to-date tools and technical strategies that will serve to guide and direct you in the execution of your projects, allowing you to manage all aspects of your work more effectively.

  1. Increase your earning potential

The time and effort invested in professional certifications often result in increased income. Most clients will understand the higher costs associated with specialised training and are willing to pay for consultants who have industry certifications.

For example, Project Management Professional (PMP) certification recipients report median salaries that are 26% higher than those not PMP certified.

  1. Grow your knowledge and skills

By acquiring new and updated industry information or techniques, you can hone current work habits that may be causing inefficiencies or quality issues with your output while increasing your competencies.

This can help give skills and confidence to try something new, such as establishing the groundwork to implement a more sophisticated working environment for your consultancy.

  1. Establish professional credibility

There's an increasing number of companies, non-profits, and government organisations that, when working with independent consultants, want (or may even be required) to engage those who have specific certifications from recognised programs.

Certification demonstrates your commitment to superior professionalism, upholding industry standards and continued learning. These merits can help boost your professional credibility and prestige within your own network, with your current clients, and when pursuing new business opportunities or bidding on projects.

Certifications are often a worthwhile investment because of the many advantages they can provide throughout your career. As you move forward and as your business evolves, be sure to keep your certifications up-to-date so you can continue to realise these benefits.

6 skills every employee should learn
Whether your business setting is high risk, located in an office space or your employees work remotely training is a crucial investment.
Legal hurdles await Treasury as food prices spiral out of control
The Law Society of Kenya has threatened to seek redress for some of the proposals in the Finance Bill, 2022 that if passed will see the cost of ugali and bread go up.

© The Standard Group PLC
