Why job redesigning is important

By Tony Mbaya | Apr 19th 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | April 19th 2022
WORK LIFE

Job redesign is the process of revisiting and restructuring jobs to meet the specific needs of a particular segment of the workforce.

Job redesign process

  • Revising the job content: The job redesigning process involves recollecting and revising job-related information to determine the inconsistency between a person and the job.
  • Analysing job-related information: Once the job analyst is through with recollecting and revising the job content, analysing the discrepancies is the next step. It is done to determine the hindrances in performing job-related tasks and duties and investigate why an employee is not able to deliver the expected output.
  • Altering the job elements: The next step is to amend the job elements. It may include cutting back on extra responsibilities or the addition of more functions and a higher degree of accountability. The basic aim of altering the job content is to design a job in such a manner that encourages employees to work harder and perform better.
  • Reformation of job description and specification: After altering the job elements, a job analyst needs to reform the job description and specification in order to make sure that the worker placed at a particular place is able to deliver what is expected of him.
  • Reshuffling the job-related tasks and duties: Reallocation of new or altered tasks and functions to employees. It may be done by rotating, enriching, enlarging and engineering the job. The idea is to motivate the performers while increasing their satisfaction level.

Advantages of job redesigning

  • Enhances the quality of work-life: Job redesigning motivates the employees and enhances the quality of their work life. It increases their on-the-job productivity and encourages them to perform better.
  • Increases organization’s and employees’ productivity: Altering their job functions and duties makes employees much more comfortable and adds to their satisfaction level. The unambiguous job responsibilities and tasks motivate them to work harder and give their best output. Not only this, but it also results in increased productivity of an organization.
  • Brings the sense of belonging to employees: Redesigning jobs and allowing employees to do what they are good at creates a sense of belongingness in them towards the organization. It is an effective strategy to retain the talent in the organization and encourage them to carry out their responsibilities in a better fashion.
  • Creates the right person-job fit: Job redesigning plays an important role in creating the right person-job fit while harnessing the full potential of employees. It helps organisations as well as employees in achieving their targets or goals.

Therefore, the purpose of job redesigning is to identify the task significance and skill variety available in the organization and reallocate the job-related tasks and responsibilities according to the specific skills possessed by an employee.

Co-op customers borrow Sh164m daily in digital salary advances
Salary advance borrowings from Coop Bank rose to an average of Sh164 million daily last year, pointing to the tough balancing act facing salaried employees.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

