Learning and development in the workplace

Learning and development is a systematic process that enhances an employee’s skills, knowledge, and competency.

The main aim is to change the behaviour of individuals or groups so as to share knowledge and insights or cultivate attitudes for the purposes of enhancing performance at the workplace.

Learning

This is the acquisition of knowledge, skills, or attitudes through experience, study, or teaching. Training, development, and education, all encompass learning.

Training

Training is the impartation of immediately applicable knowledge, skills, and attitudes and focuses on the delivery of performance in a current role or in preparation for new or future changes.

Development

Development is long term. It revolves around the broadening or deepening of knowledge, especially within one’s personal development goals and the (future) aspirations of the organization.

Education

Education is a more formal way to broaden one’s knowledge. It is often non-specific and applicable for a long time and is especially relevant when a person has little experience in a certain area.

Objectives of learning and development program

Business performance

Pertaining to business performance, learning and development objectives would include:

Increase in the volume of work completed within a set time

Rise in customer satisfaction as a result of better employee performance

Gaining from emerging opportunities, due to new skills available in the organization

Business sustainability through a period of dynamic changes (regulatory shifts, economic upheavals, digital transformation, etc.)

Employee satisfaction

Learning and development objectives pertaining to employee satisfaction include:

Increase in employee retention rates

Improvement in employee net promoter score (eNPS)

Reduction involuntary turnover in the long term

Lowering of employee stress

Employer branding

Learning and development objectives pertaining to employer branding include:

Shorter time to fill for new job roles

Increase in the quality of hire

Reduction in recruitment marketing costs

An uptick in the number of unsolicited/inbound applicants

Individual self-actualization

Development and learning objectives pertaining to individual self-actualization include:

The ability to reach personal improvement targets

Enhanced work-life balance enabled by robust skill sets

Increased employability, driving greater job security

Realization of hidden potentials such as leadership skills or a knack for working with data

