Understanding competency-based job descriptions

Competency-based job description focuses more on the workers’ skills than the job requirement. [iStockphoto]

Small businesses rarely hire the best professionals for specific jobs when they advertise on their want ads.

Competency-based job description focuses more on the workers’ skills than the job requirement.

This helps eliminate the chances of hiring the wrong personnel.

What is a Job description?

It is a formal document that gives information about the job such as functions and qualifications.

A traditional job description concentrates more on the job.

The employee is required to go by the books as far as the business owner demands.

For instance, a petrol station attendant will be needed to make correct records of fuel prices, check balances, daily cash deposits and statements.

This helps evaluate the performance of the employee, understand the role of each position in the business and publish annual reviews. Competencies also describe skills, knowledge and attributes to do the job. [iStockphoto]

A competency-based job description gives more light on the experience of the employee.

In the case of a software developer’s post, a candidate will need the coursework qualification, vast knowledge on software development and maintenance, backed up with the respective certification.

Such a structure will create room for a management system where managers, directors give employees a chance to rise to management in an organization.

The employer also gets a chance to offer work seminars and workshops.

Competencies also describe skills, knowledge and attributes to do the job.

Skills are abilities needed to execute a job duty such as computer proficiency, interpersonal skills and accounting skills.

Knowledge is the area of expertise such as teaching, finance and mechanics.

Attributes are the values the employee should possess such as initiative, resourcefulness and professionalism.

Staffing a small business requires the establishment of duties and responsibilities of all positions.

It also includes identifying mandatory positions and the skills to be learned which is vital in acknowledging work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Share this story