How to write a job inquiry letter?
By Tony Mutugi | January 12th 2022
A job inquiry letter is a document sent to a company that could be hiring but has not yet announced an opening.
Here are some factors while preparing a job inquiry letter such as:
Research
Read through the company’s goals and mission to see if the job may suit your qualifications. A reputable company should have active social media platforms.
Check through their websites and social media to learn more about operations, mission and vision.
Get a contact person
There is power in networking. A family member or a friend can introduce you to a hiring manager or give you a contact or mail to the office you may be looking for. Some hiring managers post their contact information on the website or social media profiles.
Explain your expertise
Show that you are offering a solution and not looking for a job. Mentioning that you are impressed with the company’s growth, you can offer to give your skills to solve the challenges affecting progress.
A short, precise letter
Just like any other official letter, use short sentences and well-spaced paragraphs to capture the employer’s attention. You would give a short introduction about yourself, value systems and how you are able to offer help to the company.
