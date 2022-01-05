Writing a stellar job application letter

Also known as a cover letter, this is a job application letter is a document that explains more about your résumé or gives details of your past experiences and qualifications for a particular specialisation.

Cover letters explain why you think you are more qualified for the job.

Tips for a good application letter:

Getting started

It’s good to keep in mind that a good cover letter creates an impression for the potential employer. It is therefore a delicate task that requires careful selection of words. Application letters should summarize qualifications in the resume.

Most relevant qualifications

Probably you have quite an impressive job history in your resume. It’s not necessary to drop all the junky information on your front page. Remember, this is where you capture the panelists attention.

Go straight to the point and write down the most recent and relevant qualifications that can help you peruse the post.

A case example is probably you were a team leader, a challenge arose in the line of duty and you were instrumental in solving. You wrote down notes and documented them for review by your then boss.

The writing format

Writing an application letter is different from writing to a friend or family. Hiring managers expect you to follow certain principles to make a formal document in search of a job. They consider length, format and font.

Length- A formal application letter should be a page long with about four well-spaced paragraphs.

Page margins and Format-Use about 1" margins and align your text to the left, which is the standard alignment for most documents. Use a traditional font such as Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri.

Use fonts such as Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri. The font size should be between 10 and 12 points.

Writing the body

In this section, an applicant needs to note the distinct parts which are:

The first paragraph has the salutation such as Mr/Mrs/Sir/Madam.

The second and the third paragraph explains how you learnt about the job offer and later express gratitude in case they consider you.

Sign out message: You can politely sign out with yours sincerely, thank you,

Lastly, a signature and write your official name.

Remember to:

Use business letter format - It’s an official document that is filed.

Be Brief - Express your capabilities and how you intend to benefit the company.

Proofread the Document - Cross check the letter for any spelling mistakes and typing errors.

