× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Writing a stellar job application letter

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | January 5th 2022
By Tony Mutugi | January 5th 2022
WORK LIFE

Also known as a cover letter, this is a job application letter is a document that explains more about your résumé or gives details of your past experiences and qualifications for a particular specialisation.

Cover letters explain why you think you are more qualified for the job.

Tips for a good application letter:

Getting started

READ MORE

It’s good to keep in mind that a good cover letter creates an impression for the potential employer. It is therefore a delicate task that requires careful selection of words. Application letters should summarize qualifications in the resume.

Most relevant qualifications

Probably you have quite an impressive job history in your resume. It’s not necessary to drop all the junky information on your front page. Remember, this is where you capture the panelists attention.

Go straight to the point and write down the most recent and relevant qualifications that can help you peruse the post.

A case example is probably you were a team leader, a challenge arose in the line of duty and you were instrumental in solving. You wrote down notes and documented them for review by your then boss.

The writing format

Writing an application letter is different from writing to a friend or family. Hiring managers expect you to follow certain principles to make a formal document in search of a job. They consider length, format and font.

  • Length- A formal application letter should be a page long with about four well-spaced paragraphs.
  • Page margins and Format-Use about 1" margins and align your text to the left, which is the standard alignment for most documents. Use a traditional font such as Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri.
  • Use fonts such as Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri. The font size should be between 10 and 12 points.

Writing the body

In this section, an applicant needs to note the distinct parts which are:

  • The first paragraph has the salutation such as Mr/Mrs/Sir/Madam.
  • The second and the third paragraph explains how you learnt about the job offer and later express gratitude in case they consider you.
  • Sign out message: You can politely sign out with yours sincerely, thank you,
  • Lastly, a signature and write your official name.

Remember to:

  • Use business letter format - It’s an official document that is filed.
  • Be Brief - Express your capabilities and how you intend to benefit the company.
  • Proofread the Document - Cross check the letter for any spelling mistakes and typing errors.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why Kenyan SMEs should invest in outsourcing
For a majority of Kenyan small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or startups, selling products by wholesale and retail is a core business model.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

A staggering nation: More money more beer for the middle class
A staggering nation: More money more beer for the middle class

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
She makes a tidy sum from 3-D signs

By Wainaina Wambu | 14 days ago

She makes a tidy sum from 3-D signs
Back to employment? Ways to ease the transition

By Entrepreneur.com | 14 days ago

Back to employment? Ways to ease the transition
Why employees quit

By Tony Mutugi | 15 days ago

Why employees quit
Five ways to enhance gender balance at the workplace

By Tony Mutugi | 28 days ago

Five ways to enhance gender balance at the workplace
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC