Understanding the hiring process

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | November 30th 2021

A job seeker longs for that day the Human Resource office calls presenting a job interview. Hiring managers weigh options and set aside a slot to be advertised as a vacancy.

However, as much as it's difficult to qualify for a job, employers also find it hard to get the right candidate. An array of factors contributes to the job selection task.

Many a time job ads are withdrawn due to lack of capable candidates in a recruitment process. On the bright side, training may be offered to the most capable candidates.

The hiring process is as follows:

Application

This is the initial stage of any recruitment process. Employment managers sort out emails of candidates whether qualified or unqualified.

Résumé? screening

A résumé displays academic and experience gained in the line of profession. An interviewer checks the authenticity of the contents of the résumé to assert the credibility of the content.

Screening call

A phone call is then made to the candidate to set a date for a formal interview. This screening call is a great determinant of the interviewee's attitude. An employer will carefully study the tone and learn the level of interest even before the interview date.

Assessment test

Basic questions tell a lot about the level of understanding and exposure of the candidate. For example, an employer hiring in a media firm may ask, what is the difference between marketing and public relations? The feedback is used to draw a line between effectiveness and being a liability.

In-person interview

Setting a date with the employing manager is the most determining part of an interview. A panel is selected to help the employing manager drill and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the interviewee. At this stage a lot is tested such as confidence, body language, communication skills, leadership skills, just to mention a few.

Background checks

The history of a candidate tells much about his or her conduct. The professional past can have a positive or adverse effect on the organisation if hired. For example, a candidate with a criminal track record is a thorn in the flesh for a reputable organisation.

Global brands have faced lawsuits after junior staff engaged in criminal activity that tarnished the name of the organization.

Careful background research helps to screen the behaviour of the candidate and if found guilty he or she will be replaced even if they were the most qualified.

