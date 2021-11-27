× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Leader vs boss: Quick management tips for a winning team

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | November 27th 2021

Every business has a boss, but very few have leaders. If you had to choose between being a boss and being a leader – titles aside, let’s just focus on the job at hand – you’re better off being regarded as a leader than a boss.

Anyone can be a boss, but leadership requires a more specific set of skills. Here are some quick tips on how to be an effective leader:

1. Handle challenges

They take full responsibility for shortcomings. They address solutions and avoid venting on employees.

READ MORE

 How to get promoted at work

 Changing careers? Consider this

 What to do when you have two job offers

 We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck

2. Determined to offer high quality

Leaders focus on quality services and products while bosses observe business curves to at least meet the minimums.

3. Believe in the importance of people

Leaders believe that employees are their most valued assets while bosses chase numbers.

4. Inspire confidence

Good leaders make employees feel confident about their work and growth while bosses use passive-aggressive frustration on employees to get results.

5. Keenly observe managers

People follow as they are led. Managers can learn soft skills to be able to handle employees. Such skills include motivating different types of people, personality traits, conflict management, stress management and crisis management.

6. Be a charity-minded brand

Upcoming generations want every aspect of their lives to be part of a solution instead of a problem. Be a business known for the positives, known for your involvement in charities and helpful organizations, local community; issues such as environment, education, or equality, team-building and a family-like work environment.

Find a way that your business can fit such a reputation. For example, maybe you are an auto shop that donates to environmental activities or is known for your eco-friendly policies regarding your waste. Perhaps you run a restaurant that regularly provides food for a local soup kitchen.

RELATED VIDEOS

Fake Jobs Syndicate: Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, also known as ‘Nasra’ surrenders to DCI

BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari fires army bosses

Counties grapple with revenue deficit, millions of Kenyans have lost jobs

Share this story
How to get promoted at work
Every worker yearns for that feeling of accomplishment and increased salary. Here are some of the factors you can consider to attract a promotion...
Erastus Omolo appointed to Crowe Global Board of Directors
Erastus’s appointment for a two-year period will begin immediately.

MOST READ

How to get promoted at work
How to get promoted at work

WORK LIFE

By Tony Mutugi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to get promoted at work

By Tony Mutugi | 1 day ago

How to get promoted at work
Changing careers? Consider this

By Tony Mutugi | 3 days ago

Changing careers? Consider this
The future of work after Covid-19 is hybrid – here are an expert’s recommendations

By World Economic Forum | 6 days ago

The future of work after Covid-19 is hybrid – here are an expert’s recommendations
Career path or business: Which is the surest way to be wealthy?

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

Career path or business: Which is the surest way to be wealthy?
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC