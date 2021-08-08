× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The secret of productivity growth is not technology

WORK LIFE
By World Economic Forum | August 8th 2021

Paul Odiwuor at his aquaponic farm in Kawiya village, Rangwe, Homa Bay County.

The idea that technology drives productivity growth is a commonplace and a common frustration. Economies operating at or near the technological frontier have long seen sagging trend growth rates despite marvellous technology – from artificial intelligence to bioengineering to robotics – proliferating at breakneck speed.

This matters because productivity, or output per input, pays for higher wages and is the foundation of long-run prosperity.

In that sense, it matters most in rich economies where higher productivity growth would allow political debates to shift from (re-)distributing a relatively stagnant economic pie to sharing a growing one.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 MMUST edge Blak Blad in Kenya Cup University Derby

 Innovation seminars kick off in honour of Prof Calestous Juma

 Fourth industrial revolution will be driven by technology – Raila

 A chance for off-grid and underserved Kenyans to access modern energy

Yet, there is an often-overlooked factor in the debate about technology and growth. Yes, technology undoubtedly plays a critical role, but we should think of it as the fuel of productivity growth. The spark is provided by tight labour markets, i.e. when firms are forced to better utilise technology because they cannot add labour easily.

Understanding the spark of productivity growth

Availability is often not enough to prompt broad adoption and utilisation of technology – integration can be costly and there may be implementation risks. It is often easier for firms to continue to grow with the next incremental hire.

When labour markets are tight and wage growth runs above long-run trends, however, firms will face downward pressure on margins even when revenue is growing. Such a pressure cooker economy can force executives, managers and workers to adopt and better utilise existing technology, instead of looking to an expensive labour market for extra capacity.

While the frontier of technology can diffuse around the globe through trade and global value chains, the labour market conditions that provide the spark for adoption are far more localised. This means that productivity growth may diverge in countries with similar technological capabilities.

Rapid tightening - or loosening - of labour markets can occur as the byproduct of strong cyclical dynamics (such as the recovery currently underway). Or it can happen as the result of the structural organisation of local labour markets.

Balancing the risks and benefits of tight labour markets

Ignoring the benefits of tight labour markets could come at a cost for policymakers and executives. Take once more the US economy. It is on a path to achieving higher output in 2024 than was once expected pre-pandemic, i.e. “overshooting” its old trend path. Owing to strong and sustained fiscal stimulus, the rapid return to labour market tightness has been framed as an inflationary threat.

Our own view has been that the price growth of recent months relates to transitory mismatches as the economy reopens.

RELATED VIDEOS

World Economic Forum sights Digital banking as Africas future

BRIQUETTE TECHNOLOGY: Pilot builds Kenya's first briquette industry to fight deforestation

African economies stand the test of time to register significant growth

Share this story
Why 'video call fatigue' might be making you tired during lockdown
Psychologists say “video call fatigue” could be due to factors including excessive self-awareness and over-scheduling.
Understanding cyber threats, vulnerabilities and security risks
Businesses must have a clear understanding of the threats, their vulnerabilities and information security risks to better protect their data.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Six things to know about the future of skills and learning

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

Six things to know about the future of skills and learning
Why 'video call fatigue' might be making you tired during lockdown

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

Why 'video call fatigue' might be making you tired during lockdown
Interview skills: Tell us your areas of strength and weakness

By Nicholas Siwatom | 4 days ago

Interview skills: Tell us your areas of strength and weakness
Survey: Why 40 pc of workers want to quit their jobs

By World Economic Forum | 6 days ago

Survey: Why 40 pc of workers want to quit their jobs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC