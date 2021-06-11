× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trendsetters: Fashion from recycled materials

WORK LIFE
By Kepher Otieno | June 11th 2021

Kisumu Polytechnic students Diana Oloo, 21, and Angeline Akoth, 23.  [Kepher Otieno, Standard]

In the era of innovation and heightened environmental exposures, the tide is turning against waste disposal without regard to the environment, more so at learning institutions.

Diana Oloo, 21, and Angeline Akoth, 23, students at the Kisumu Polytechnic proved to guests attending this year's cultural and technology exhibitions the various uses of 'waste products'.

Oloo and Akoth proved that some of these wastes are finite resources - that can be collected and recycled for other social and domestic uses.

The student said that the first step usually involves collecting used items, breaking them up and sorting.

READ MORE

 Onsite sanitation system replaces exhaust model

 Politics of fashion, style that define leaders

 Nelson Mandela: The long walk to fashion elegance

 Homa Bay gangsters take advantage of curfew

''This is what we do here with wastes. We sort the different polymers from one another melting the waste polymer forming the polymer into a new product,''' says Akoth.

When The Standard visited the institution, Akoth had made a mini dress from used newspapers while her colleague, Oloo, had fashioned a mini skirt from used juice cans.

''It can be an extremely enjoyable way to spend some spare time, on your own or with your friends during free time after evening class. This is what I do,'' says Oloo in the spruced up outfit.

Diana Oloo, 21, and Angeline Akoth, 23, at Kisumu Polytechnic students. [Kepher Otieno, Standard]

Oloo said she hopes that they will be able to tap into their skills and when the institute launches a textile factory.

''This is my target. I look forward to being absorbed in the factory when it will be finally up and running,'' says Oloo. But she is not alone. Many of her peers in the industry eyes the same path.

According to Akoth, the reclamation of recyclable materials before being dumped at landfill sites is enhanced at the polytechnic.  

''They have to ask us if we need the wastes before they are dumped and incinerated,'' said Oloo.

A message echoed by an instructor at the institution, Thomas Nyongor, who said the institution treats dumping sites as opportunity zones for harnessing new innovations.

''Today the resources that go into the goods, buildings and gadgets that make modern life so convenient are limited. So we allow them to explore wastes,'' says 

Diana Oloo, 21, and Angeline Akoth, 23, at Kisumu Polytechnic students. [Kepher Otieno, Standard]

Nyongor added that finding ways to re-use materials in a circular economy is necessary for long-term prosperity.

''Reusing materials for new purposes can save a considerable amount of money,'' he added.

For Liberal Studies students Nick Owaga and Beverlyne Achieng', innovation is the way to go.

Rather than idle at games time, they, too, have resorted to making chairs from used tyres. A piece goes for Sh6,500. 

Owaga disclosed that they can make up to five pieces in a month, and sell to teachers and the surrounding community.

''Such is the summation of how innovation and creativity can fetch creativity students pocket money and fees,'' noted Achieng'. ''If you’re looking to make something useful out of something recycled, you may be surprised by just how many items you can reuse creatively.'' 

Liberal Studies students Nick Owaga and Beverlyne Achieng showcasing their innovation. [Kepher Otieno, Standard]

According to Kisumu Polytechnic Principal Catherine Kelonye, the textile factory's construction, which is funded by the World Bank at a cost of Sh1.08 billion, is set to start in two months.

''This will be one of the biggest textile and clothing industry in East Africa,'' said Kalonye.

Impressed by the great talents displayed by her students, Kalonye said she looks forward to seeing her students working at the factory when it opens its doors in a year’s time.

''Everybody throws away garbage. Students and staff immediately see if a recycling system is in place or not,'' she added. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Fashion Talk: Mike discusses Fashion Development Consortium, 15th April 2016

WEALTH IN GARBAGE: Promoting recycling for cleaner Nairobi

Wealth in Garbage: How recycling could promote a cleaner environment in Nairobi

Share this story
Varsities, NMS biggest losers in Supplementary Budget changes
The Ministry of Energy lost Sh6.5 billion while the National Treasury lost Sh3.5 billion.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Yatani throws in a slew of tax incentives to boost production
Yatani throws in a slew of tax incentives to boost production

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
What has kept Gilani’s Supermarket going for the last 47 years

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 3 days ago

What has kept Gilani’s Supermarket going for the last 47 years
How actress quit theatre to find home in real estate

By Stevens Muendo | 3 days ago

How actress quit theatre to find home in real estate
The oldest bakery in Kenya now under family's 4th generation

By Philip Mwakio | 4 days ago

The oldest bakery in Kenya now under family's 4th generation
Want to start a taxi hustle? Here are the ins and outs of it

By Jeniffer Anyango | 6 days ago

Want to start a taxi hustle? Here are the ins and outs of it
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC