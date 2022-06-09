Covid-19 pandemic forced us to be creative on how we ship

Maersk East Africa Managing Director Carl Lorenz (left). [File, Standard]

During the height of the Suez Canal crisis that hit the shipping industry, Carl Lorenz, the East Africa Managing Director Maersk, a shipping company, made a decision to redirect his Europe bound containers through Capetown.

The canal had been blocked for almost a week by a grounded ship – the Ever Given. The industry was barely recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and there it was, a key route for goods leaving destined for Europe, impassable.

Lorenz recalls the incident saying when things go wrong in the supply chain, like the Suez Canal incident, that is when the rubber actually meets the road.

“That is when we really need to share information,” he said. Lorenzo said he set up WhatsApp groups and conference calls to keep clients updated. He was just about to redirect the containers, some which had fresh produce like flowers and fruits, to Capetown route when the Suez Canal was opened.

Such crises are what gives Chris Kulei, Managing Director Sian Flowers Group, sleepless nights owing to how perishable flowers are.

Kulei said the shipping crisis does not only affect their export business but also import. Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt, March 29, 2021. [Reuters]

“Yes we are in an export business but our inputs are imported like fertiliser and packaging materials,” he said.

Lorenz and Kulei, who were part of a recent broad discussion on logistics challenges during the Covid-19 period, noted that the pandemic has forced many players in the sector to be creative.

For example for Lorenzo’s firm, instead of clients ferrying their own goods to their depot for shipping, he chose to send the containers to the farms instead.

“We deliver the container to the farm or packers whenever that may be; it (produce) is packed there and goes out,” he said.

The produce then can be tracked via an application – Captain Peter – which the clients can use to check the gas concentration (oxygen and carbon dioxide) and temperature of the containers and even regulate it remotely to ensure their produce arrives in good condition.

As such, the firm is no longer just selling shipping services. “We give visibility and peace of mind as well,” he said.

Martin Oduor, the managing director of Sasini Plc which grows tea, avocados and macadamia for export, agrees that the idea for Maersk to bring containers to the farm eliminated the headache of moving the produce on land to the ports.

Sasini coffee mill, Kiambu County, May 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

This left Sasini with their core competence of growing the crops. He references on avocados which he said once plucked, they have a lifespan of 30 to 40 days before they are consumed in Europe.

“One of the things Covid-19 did in this industry, is it allowed us to think more creatively how we move things and creatively get it to the market,” he said.

Gilbert Langat, CEO Shippers Council of Eastern Africa noted that shipping was complicated not just because of the pandemic which originated from China but also because the same country is the source of many finished goods and raw materials as well destined to other markets.

