× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Foreign firms show interest in Kipevu Oil

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Philip Mwakio | January 27th 2022
By Philip Mwakio | January 27th 2022
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
Construction goes on at the new Kipevu Oil Terminal at the Port of Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Sh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal (KOT) being built at the Port of Mombasa is already attracting interest from international shipping lines and oil firms.

According to Haji Masemo, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) head of communications, two foreign oil firms, Total Uganda and Ghana Petroleum Authority, will be inspecting the facility soon with an intention to use it.

At the same time, Mr Masemo revealed that Sturrock Shipping Company and Inchape Shipping will also be offloading oil at the terminal.

The new facility will replace the Old Kipevu Oil Terminal which has a single jetty that handles only one vessel at a time.

The old terminal was built in 1963 to serve the then East African Oil Refinery which later changed to Kenya Petroleum Oil Refinery.

READ MORE

"The Total Uganda visit is important since Uganda has discovered huge oil deposits and is preparing to start exports,” Masemo said.

“KOT being the biggest facility in the region continues to attract interest from within and outside Kenya.’’

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi inspected ongoing works at the facility.

KPA Acting Managing Director John Mwangemi has indicated that construction works are 98 per cent complete.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with State Counsellor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Mr Wang Yi during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the new offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal at the Port of Mombasa in on January 6, 2022. [PSCU]

The new oil handling terminal is an off-shore facility located opposite the current 50-year-old Kipevu Oil Terminal at the Port of Mombasa.

The project consists of one offshore island terminal with four berths whose total length is 770m and one work boat wharf at Westmont area for landing facilities.

It also has five sub-sea pipelines which were buried 26 metres under the seabed to allow future dredging of the channel without interfering with the pipes.

There are risers meant to separate another oil facility connecting the terminal to the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) storage tanks.

Once complete, the new oil terminal will have four berths capable of handling six different hydrocarbon import and export products.

It is also fitted with a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) handling facility, crude oil and heavy fuel oil handling equipment.

It also has provisions for handling three types of white oil products (DPK- aviation fuel, AGO-diesel and PMS–petrol).

The terminal is regarded as a game changer. It will for a start be able to accommodate three ships with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes each.

A fourth berth has already been constructed, provisionally, which will be fitted with facilities in future in case a fourth ship calls.

According to KPA, the new KOT will reduce vessel turn-around time from four days to two days. It will also enhance security for oil products being exported to regional countries. 

"It will enhanced vessel operational flexibility through the increased vessel handling capacity leading to further enhanced LPG importation facilities which will lead to possible reduction of LPG costs and more LPG uptake in the country,” said KPA.

Oil importers will also benefit from economies of scale as larger vessels call at the Port of Mombasa.  

[email protected]   

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
After State failure to run ferries, firms takeover lake transport
Here, passengers make a short prayer to the gods of their ancestors before boarding a boat; unsure of how the short voyage will turn out.
Co-op Bank employees, client in an account access dispute
Two Co-operative Bank employees now risk jail or a fine of Sh200,000 for declining to allow a man access his late mother’s account.

MOST READ

The BIG lie about Kenya’s mega retailers
The BIG lie about Kenya’s mega retailers

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
After State failure to run ferries, firms takeover lake transport

By James Omoro | 2 minutes ago

After State failure to run ferries, firms takeover lake transport
Sh1b cruise ship terminal lies idle as Covid-19 hurts tourist arrivals

By Philip Mwakio | 7 days ago

Sh1b cruise ship terminal lies idle as Covid-19 hurts tourist arrivals
Islanders’ pain as two ferries remain suspended over safety

By James Omoro | 7 days ago

Islanders’ pain as two ferries remain suspended over safety
Much toil, little pay for Kenyan seafarers

By Philip Mwakio | 14 days ago

Much toil, little pay for Kenyan seafarers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC