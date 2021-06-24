Save money while making money: Taxi app unveils fresh product
By Gerald Nyele | June 24th 2021
Whereas the digital taxi-hailing industry has been dominated by foreign Apps for some time, the scenario is now changing.
Kenya’s Haki is among the local ride-hailing and delivery Apps that want to avoid the mistakes of their dominating international peers by focusing mainly on drivers and customers.
Haki has come up strongly as a local taxi-hailing App after its ingenious innovations from its team of Newton Khamasi, chairman Haki Sacco, Purity Majale, director of marketing, and CEO Caleb Kapten narrated to us.
Having studied, observed and associated with foreign-based Apps, Haki noted how these were more customer-centred, forgetting drivers, the key players in the industry.
Most of the drivers who depend on this avenue to earn a living are a disgruntled lot. They are excluded from the decision-making process, frustrated and feel used by the Apps, resulting in poor service delivery to users. This can be attested by regular strikes and go-slows.
“It is funny how an App can blatantly block a driver from using the platform because a passenger cancelled a ride. How is that supposed to affect a driver who is struggling to make ends meet,” Khamasi poses.
Haki, said Khamasi, believes the key to any ride-sharing service’s success is taking care of its key players and establishing a one-stop-shop for all their needs to keep them on the go.
“In these difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed a lot of drivers and partners lose their cars to auctioneers or shylocks and none of the existing Apps has come to their rescue. Oddly some have vociferously subjected the remaining active drivers to unreasonable ride discounts,” Khamasi said.
“The Haki model is simple; save money while making money as we commit to productivity and efficiency in the industry.”
He continued: “With Haki, drivers save money instantly and directly to their Haki Sacco account after every trip.”
“They also have access to short loans for quick fix purchase of phones, servicing their cars and minor repairs as well as long term loans for development goals like car, land and homeownership. Dividends are paid to them at the end of the year depending on the share capital held by each one,” he added.
According to Khamasi, all drivers adhere to a code of conduct that they have to abide by.
