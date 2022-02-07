× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
South Africa begins search for new reactor

SCI & TECH
By Reuters | February 7th 2022
South Africa's State-owned nuclear energy firm, NECSA, has launched a tender to replace its ageing nuclear research reactor, Safari 1, and help maintain its position as one of the world's top producers of Molybdenum-99 used in medical diagnostic imaging.

Molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, is used in millions of diagnostic tests for cancer, heart disease and other illnesses worldwide.

NTP Radioisotopes is a subsidiary of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA) and uses the 20 megawatt Safari 1 research reactor at Pelindaba, in operation since 1965, to produce Mo-99.

The plant had to be shut down for three months at the beginning of 2018 after a hydrogen leak was detected.

It is currently in care and maintenance, NECSA said, as it released a request for information (RFI) to the market on Monday, the first step in a tender process to help gauge appetite from a potential preferred supplier to construct a new multi-purpose reactor (MPR).

"The MPR will continue with the legacy of producing medical radioisotopes, which are used to treat thousands of patients diagnosed with cancer all over the world," Loyiso Tyabashe, group chief executive at NECSA, said in a statement.

The NTP is a top-four global supplier of medical radioisotopes to the United States, Japan and countries in Europe and the Middle East, NECSA said.

The request for information ends on March 10, the company added. 

