× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Could gene editing be the solution to food shortage?

SCI & TECH
By Peter Theuri | August 28th 2021
GMO tomato. [Courtesy: iStockphoto]

The ageless debate on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is getting a new twist as scientists make fresh discoveries.

Experts from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) are now keen to extinguish a lingering assumption that genetic modification, and gene editing, are more or less the same thing, or are closely related.

Leena Tripathi, the Director of East Africa Hub at IITA, insists that genome editing, which is fast gaining popularity, should not be regulated by governments the same way genetic modification (GM) is.

A world that struggles to be food secure, where climate change seems to be on course to exacerbating the food insecurity problem, is grappling for solutions, which is why the debates on genome editing and genetic modification rage.

“Nearly a billion people are going hungry in the world,” says Dr Tripathi. With the world expected to host 10 billion people by 2050, serious efforts are needed to increase food production using limited resources.

READ MORE

 Tea farmers now uproot crop due to poor returns, corrupt officials

 A beginner's guide to tree tomato farming

 It’s a huge shame that Kenyans are dying of hunger

 Over 300,000 residents face starvation in Coast region

As human imagination gets stretched, IITA says that genome editing is yet the surest way to ensure the globe has sufficient food that can cater for a rapidly increasing population.

Alongside this, broad-ranging support is required for agricultural improvements in Africa, says Dr Tripathi, including recognition of farmer needs, introduction of high yielding varieties of crops, making planting material widely available and affordable, and facilitation of access to markets.

Gene editing is a group of technologies that give scientists the ability to make permanent changes at specific sites in the genome of an organism.

“It is mediated by the cell’s own DNA-repair machinery, and lacking in any foreign DNA,” says Dr Tripathi.

“It is used to precisely and efficiently make specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism. An enzyme cuts the DNA at a specific sequence, and when this is repaired by the cell a change or ‘edit’ is made to the sequence.  Genome editing can be used to add, remove, or alter DNA in the genome.”

DNA- deoxyribonucleic acid- is a molecule that carries genetic instructions (development, functioning, growth and reproduction) in all living things.

“Nature has been editing genome for a very long-time creating variations. In the 20th century, mutations were accelerated through chemicals and radiations. Later technologies were developed for precise gene targeted mutations,” Dr Tripathi says.

CRISPR-clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-has rapidly become the most popular genome editing approach. 

CRISPR-Cas9, which is CRISPR-associated protein 9, won two scientists the Noble Prize in 2020. It is believed to be faster, cheaper, more accurate, and more efficient than other existing genome editing methods.

By “remembering” the DNA of a virus, an organism can produce RNA- ribonucleic acid- segments from the CRISPR arrays, which are DNA segments created by the organism from capturing snippets of the invading virus’ DNA- to target the viruses' DNA, and, using Cas9, disable the virus.

The problems that genome editing may run into have ready solution, experts say.

IITA says that unwanted genetic changes in plants due to off-target mutations can be avoided by improving RNA guide–design strategies, ribonucleoprotein delivery and integration of inducible CRISPR-Cas. Transgene integration, which could be a biosafety concern, can be mitigated by DNA-free genome editing that involves delivering in vitro pre-assembled CRISPR-Cas9 ribonucleoproteins and by back-crossing to segregate the transgene.

The organization is driving a campaign to have genome-edited crops not regulated as GMOs, insisting that by not introducing foreign genes into an organism, they do not pose a biosafety hazard.

“In 2015, Argentina developed the first regulation in the world for gene-edited products,” says Dr Tripathi.

Nigeria became the first African country to issue gene editing guidelines, and talks in Kenya are in “advanced stages”.

This even as Kenyan experts differ sharply on GMOs, proponents bashing opponents for their lack of commitment to the urgent fight against food insecurity.

Public or academic institutions have been more involved in the research and development of genome editing than private companies. Several countries have made progress in the development and commercialisation of genome-edited crops.

“We now have non-browning mushrooms in US and Canada.  Calyno, a high-oleic soybean oil, is the first gene-edited food product on the US market," says Tripathi.

"Gene-edited, blight-resistant rice, was approved by The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Colombian regulators. Japan approved first gene-edited tomato rich in gammaaminobutyric acid (GABA) to fight high blood pressure."

Argentina has non-browning potatoes, with the genes of the sugars responsible for the browning process turned off.

The country has also managed to develop higher-quality alfalfa through genome editing. 

While GMO inserts foreign genes into an organism, according to IITA, genome editing targets endogenous genes - those that originate from within an organism and very precisely without inserting any foreign gene.

“Gene editing is simpler and faster.  Gene-edited products are not regulated similar to GMO in many countries,” the organization says. IITA hopes that other countries follow suit.

While conventional breeding, in which a favourable trait is incorporated into a crop through methods such as selective mating, is not expensive and is unregulated, it is “not possible if the trait is not present in germplasm pool,” Dr Tripathi says.

Germplasm is living tissue from which new plants can be grown. The only two alternatives are GM and gene editing.

As a way of fighting Banana Xanthomonas Wilt (BXW), a banana bacterial disease that spreads fast, damaging the crop and leading to potential hunger for millions who rely on banana as staple food especially in East African countries, a disease-resistant genome-edited banana can be created through overexpression of defence genes and knockdown of susceptibility genes.

The resultant crop will have no foreign DNA after the gene-editing, which makes the product unlikely to have biosafety issues, IITA says.  

[email protected] 

RELATED VIDEOS

Fish theft threatens thriving cage fish farming business in Busia

SAMBURU WOMEN FARMING: Samburu women turn to farming to meet food deficit

Ufugaji wa ndege wa kipekee wampa mwanamke mmoja Nyeri umaarufu

Share this story
Kenya's expenditure to rise by Sh200b in 2022 election year
Treasury documents show IEBC will get Sh16.5 billion for salaries and wages in 20122-23 financial year.
Disability inclusive innovation benefits everyone
The effects of the pandemic at global and national levels have illustrated the many ways in which we are all connected.

MOST READ

Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute
Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute

NEWS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Disability inclusive innovation benefits everyone

By UNDP - Sponsored Content | 48 minutes ago

Disability inclusive innovation benefits everyone
Telkom Kenya to build another undersea fibre cable

By Macharia Kamau | 2 days ago

Telkom Kenya to build another undersea fibre cable
Asus ZenBook 13 OLED review: it’s the perfect balance - now in Kenya

By Asus - Sponsored Content | 5 days ago

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED review: it’s the perfect balance - now in Kenya
Standard Group plans to expand digital platforms

By Patrick Beja | 6 days ago

Standard Group plans to expand digital platforms
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC