Asus ZenBook 13 OLED review: it’s the perfect balance - now in Kenya
SCI & TECH
By Asus - Sponsored Content | August 23rd 2021
Asus has consistently proven adept at balancing affordability with capability, and the ZenBook 13 OLED is no exception. If you want a powerful laptop with striking looks and a great price to boot, this is definitely an option to consider.
Let’s take a detailed look at its specifications as well as an overview of its performance to see how much value it delivers at its Sh120,000 price point.
Availability
The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is now available in Kenya at DN Solutions Limited.
Build
Sleek is one way to describe the ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 thanks to its all-metal design. Both the lid and chassis are made of diamond-cut aluminium alloy. Combined with a slim profile and a weight of 1.14kg, this laptop does well when it comes to portability.
Display
For the more demanding user, this full HD resolution display renders true-to-life colours, and even boasts PANTONE® Validation to certify its colour accuracy.
As we spend more and more time on our screens, eye strain has become a greater concern in recent times. That isn’t a concern thanks to the ZenBook 13’s Rheinland-certified low blue-light levels.
Hardware
Within its sleek and sophisticated frame, the ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 packs a great deal of power. Depending on the configuration you choose, you can get up to 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD and up to an 11th generation Intel i7 processor.
Other noteworthy hardware components include an array of ports for connectivity with support for 4K UHD external displays and superfast data transfers at speeds up to 40Gbps.
Performance
The combination of Intel graphics, powerful processors, display technology and memory offers a smooth user experience. Of the models we’ve reviewed this year, the ZenBook 13 is definitely one of the best when it comes to performance.
Its 67 Wh battery offers great battery life. You can expect up to 13 hours of use when unplugged depending on your usage & settings. Moreover, the battery has a fast charging feature that can take it from 2% to 60% in just 49 minutes.
Specifications
Behind the ZenBook 13 OLED UX325’s performance is an array of specs, which are as follows:
|
Display
|
13.3” OLED, Full HD (1920 x 1080), 16:9 aspect, glare screen, 400nits brightness display
|
Processor
|
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 / Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 / Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 processor
|
RAM
|
8GB / 16GB / 32GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X
|
Storage
|
256G / 512G / 1TB PCIe® NVMe™ 3.0 x2 M.2 SSD
|
Battery
|
67Whr 4-cell lithium-polymer battery
|
Connectivity
|
Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ performance (802.11ax) + Bluetooth® 5.0
|
Camera
|
3D IR Camera
|
Ports
|
2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x Micro SD reader
|
Audio
|
Harman Kardon certified
|
Weight
|
1.14 kg (approximately)
Final Verdict
All in all, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is a well-rounded laptop. It delivers just enough of everything needed for great battery life and solid performance.
Rather than packing a slew of gimmick features that work better on paper than in practice, ASUS has opted to hone in on what truly matters. The result is a portable, well-built device that delivers.
