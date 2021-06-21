Hudaco Kenya: East Africa’s preferred partner for security and telecommunications

Hudaco Kenya, a member of the Hudaco Industries Group, is backed by experience and expertise in the importation, distribution, and support of only best-of-breed products for the wireless, safety, security, and telecommunications sectors.

As a value-added distributor, we ensure that our products are supported with sound technical knowledge and advice, training on solutions, installation, and troubleshooting. As one of the leading value-added distributors in east Africa, Hudaco Kenya is the preferred choice for resellers and integrators.

Our SECURITY SOLUTIONS are designed to give you peace of mind, with our focus being to ensure that the products you receive are not only reliable, but also easy to maintain. With brands like Imat and Turnstar, Centurion, Axis, Securestar, Kantech, Suprema and Impro, and Uniview in our repertoire, we have the knowledge to provide you with the perfect solution for your specific needs. We specialize in:

1. Access Control

Access control has become a key safety feature for most offices and residential areas. We provide barriers, intercoms, metal detectors, baggage and walkthrough scanners. We also have a wide variety of readers, access cards and tag detectors.

2. Fire Detection

External sources of danger are not the only ones that pose a threat to you or your property. With unintentional fire hazards becoming increasingly common, we provide the solutions to allow you to react as soon as possible to mitigate any potential damage. Our combined smoke detectors and alarm devices help to not only detect the occurrence but also ensure the proper authorities are notified timeously.

3. Intruder Detection

Our range of intruder detection devices offers you peace of mind and proactive response. When triggered through unauthorised access to your facility, a notification can be sent to your choice of the contact person.

4. Surveillance

Hudaco Kenya’s surveillance solutions are perfect for a wide variety of industries, from city surveillance, retail and even construction sites. Maximum visibility from a singular viewpoint is what we pride ourselves on.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS is a huge focal point for us. With brands such as Ubiquiti, Mikrotik, Grandstream, Cambium, Tenda and RF Elements, our mission is to provide you with expert advice to help you select the right brand for your solution. We are industry leaders in:

1. Wireless

Our range of Wireless solutions ranges from Point-to-Point, Backhaul Carrier-grade all the way to last mile, Point-to-Multipoint solutions.

2. VoIP

VoIP, or Voice over IP is on the rise due to its cost efficiency and stability when compared to conventional copper solutions. Offering increased accessibility, clearer voice quality, scalability and portability all at a lower cost, it is easy to understand the trend, and the need to capitalize on it.

3. Networking

We are specialist in layer 2 and layer 3 networking equipment ranging from unmanaged PoE switches to Managed PoE switches to layer 3 network and core routers. We have the solutions that will work in any of your networking requirements.

4. Wi-Fi

In our current digital age, connectivity is key to our day-to-day activities, and Wi-Fi is becoming ever more vital to that. Our Wi-Fi portfolio ranges from single access points to multi-site cloud-managed solutions.

Hudaco Kenya should be your preferred ICT Solutions partner as we work with you to grow your business and assist in connecting and securing communities. Not only are we the leading distributor for your telecommunication and security needs, but we believe in partnering with you to ensure the ongoing growth of your business. Hudaco Kenya is the ICT Solutions partner you need to make your ICT vision a success. Contact us by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or visiting our website at https://www.hudaco.africa/.

You might also be interested in: Kenya videoconferencing startup hopes to rival zoom

Share this story