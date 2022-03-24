Homes Expo returns after 2-year hiatus

Daniel Ojijo, founder and CEO Homes Universal during an interview with The Standard. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Homes Expo will return to Nairobi next month after a two-year disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31st edition of the Expo will review progress made in the real estate sector in a four-day event to be held at the Kenya International Conventional Centre (KICC) from April 21 to 24, 2022.

The event will bring together key stakeholders in the industry to mark developments made since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Among other disruptions, the global pandemic shifted preferences within the sector making developers, agents and other industry players to adjust to homebuyer’s preferences.

"The uncertainty about the Kenyan real estate landscape in a pandemic period is a collective responsibility we have solved through innovative approaches that we certainly share at the Expo and how consumers have prioritised how they embrace physical spaces,’’ says Mr Daniel Ojijo (pictured), founder and organising chair of Kenya Homes Expo.

According to Mr Ojijo, the roll out of mass vaccination has renewed investment confidence in the industry. Real estate added Sh525.7 billion ($4.7 billion) to Kenya's Gross Domestic Product in the first half of 2021.

Mr Ojijo said the April 2022 edition of the expo focuses on generating higher sales leads and attracting a larger prospective customer pool.

The expo expects more than 40,000 visitors, both locals and internationals.

Since its launch in 2005, Kenya Homes Expo has generated thousands of sales leads for selling participants and assisted hundreds of investors to get necessary market information.

