Knight Frank appoints new MD for Nairobi office

Knight Frank Kenya Managing Director Ben Woodhams will be stepping down on April 1 after 19 years at the helm of the real estate company.

The firm announced yesterday that Mr Woodhams has been moved to Knight Frank’s headquarters in London where he will run the Africa Desk and the company’s Africa Capital Markets service line.

He will be replaced by Mark Dunford, a real estate professional and former Head of East Africa at Jones Lang LaSalle.

Woodhams joined the Kenya office in 2003. Before coming to Kenya, he was the general manager of the Tanzanian office for four years.

“It’s has been an honour to lead Knight Frank Kenya over the last 19 years. Throughout this time, I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people, and their passion for creating a truly purpose-driven company,” he said.

Hailing his achievements, the firm said that Woodhams has achieved remarkable results during his tenure including growing the company’s revenue by 700 per cent and positioning the company as a respected and trusted real estate firm.

Dunford welcomed the opportunity to lead the firm.

