Firm eyes sewer treatment business with new plants

By Wainaina Wambu | February 10th 2022
Megapipes Solutions, a Ruiru-based firm, has introduced manufactured treatment facilities using Weholite technology. [File]

Megapipes Solutions, a Ruiru-based firm, has introduced facilities used to treat sewage water.

Known as Weholite packaged wastewater treatment plants, the equipment will enable safe treatment of sewage and wastewater discharged from high-density residential, industrial, commercial, retail and hospitality properties.

The treatment plants are manufactured at the firm, using Weholite technology. They are friendly to the environment. The treated water discharged from the plants also exceeds the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) requirements.

“Weholite packaged wastewater treatment plants are designed to satisfy customer requirements and are easy to install, especially in remote areas and heavily populated areas such as informal settlements where safe disposal of sewage is a challenge,” said Country Director at Megapipes Solutions Ltd Simon Thomas.

“The growing population and rapid urbanisation are expected to put further pressure on the existing infrastructure, making the case for the use of packaged wastewater treatment plants” he added.

The firm is targeting developers and property users who want to cut maintenance costs such as exhauster fees since these plants only need emptying once or twice per year.

This reduces the demand for treatment facilities, cutting operational costs for the owner. The lightweight nature of Weholite also makes it easy to install.

 

