× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reduced crime boosts Maragua town's recovery

REAL ESTATE
By Boniface Gikandi | November 11th 2021

One of the old buildings in Maragua town that was converted to a leading private hospital three years ago [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Long haunted by insecurity and general malaise, Maragua town, one of Kenya’s most violent towns, is rejuvenating after a string of good fortunes in the last two years.

The designated industrial town in Murang’a town had experienced a lull for 15 years, following insecurity concerns that included cases of robbery with violence, murder, illicit brewing, abductions among other criminal activities.

The former agricultural town’s activities also dimmed following sabotage of the coffee sector, as criminals’ established networks in the nearby Ichagaki, Nginda and Sammer areas.

Owing to improved security, the once haven for criminals has changed fortunes with investors establishing new business empires. Presently, the law enforcers have concentrated on eradicating illicit brew and mapping out criminal dens frequented by some of the notorious ex-convicts.

READ MORE

 Officer denies killing lawyer and his client

 Police hunt for boda boda operator accused of killing passenger over Sh70

 Man who confessed to killing wife jailed five years

 Stepfather fails to stop 20-year jail term for defilement

The journey to secure the town started in 2013 after the then Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo ordered the establishment of the Flying Squad and crime prevention units at the Maragua Police Station - a directive that failed to ‘cleanse’ the area.

The insecurity delayed the establishment of flagship development projects including the construction of the official governor’s residence.

Early this year, the Regional Coordinator Wilfred Nyangw’anga convened a meeting at Gakoigo grounds, where the residents recounted how armed gangs have been terrorising them, including sending threats to area administrators.

In the meeting, the locals and traders raised concerns over the policemen who had overstayed at the Maragua Police Station, with merchants behind illicit brewing bribing them to remain in business.

One of the upcoming residential buildings in Maragua town near Maragua Police Station. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Businesspersons’ spokesman Kenneth Maguta, however, noted that security had improved leading to the establishment of big hotels including the Three Rivers and Mimus Resorts in the Maragua area.

In a short span, there are supermarkets, modern hotels with hospitable accommodation - ending days when visitors were diverted to the nearby Murang’a town for such services.

“All the concerns that have been a bottleneck to development in Maragua have been sorted and we have special thanks to the government for posting a dedicated security team,” said Maguta.

The rise of Maragua town started a year ago after the Kenya Rural Roads Authority engineers led by Joseph Wanjohi designed the new road networks.

Maulid Hassan attributed the growth of the agricultural town to improved security patrols.

Hassan said Maragua is slowly rivalling Murang’a town in real estate development as it enjoys ample space for expansion due to its flat topography. “Murang’a is bursting at the seams presently unless it spreads to Gaturi and Kabuta areas where the topography is still hilly,” said Hassan.

Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi said positive community involvement in security matters has supported the growth of Maragua town. He said the police will work closely with the locals to rid the town of the remaining criminals.

“In a few weeks, we have combed the villages and market centres in the sub-county, enlightening the community on the need to work with the law enforcers and also being part of the Nyumba Kumi group,” said Shikondi.

This year, the government rolled out a mission to regain control of the town through reshuffling of  officers who had overstayed in the posting of experienced crime buster Alexander Shikondi to be in charge of Murang’a South Police Division.

Murang’a Municipality has also proposed to extend its boundaries to an area that was covered by the defunct Town Council of Maragua.

A property management expert Macharia Githongo said Maragua is recovering following infrastructure provided by the government.

“There is a lot of interest with Maragua and the surrounding areas with rental houses being in high demand as there are existing and upcoming industries,” said Macharia of Markie Properties.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ndugu wawili wadaiwa kumuua kaka yao baada ya mzozo wa hela

Cyber Crime In Kenya:Global Malware currently on the rise as economy loses Billions to digital vice

Msichana mmoja akamatwa Uasin Gishu baada ya kupatikana akiishi na maiti chumbani

Share this story
Geothermal deals in Ethiopia earn KenGen Sh1.78b
KenGen has booked Sh1.78 billion revenue from drilling geothermal wells in Ethiopia, giving the firm a significant income diversification boost.
Africa stakeholders eye housing units valued below Sh1.1m
Stakeholders in the housing sector are exploring ways of making housing units in Africa affordable to buyers to address the biting shortage.

MOST READ

Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry
Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Africa stakeholders eye housing units valued below Sh1.1m

By Moses Omusolo | 3 hours ago

Africa stakeholders eye housing units valued below Sh1.1m
Senator tips youth on land and home ownership, investment plans

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 3 hours ago

Senator tips youth on land and home ownership, investment plans
Covid lifts demand for residential houses with large office spaces

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

Covid lifts demand for residential houses with large office spaces
Covid-19 lessons on mortgages: What works and what doesn’t

By Gardy Chacha | 6 days ago

Covid-19 lessons on mortgages: What works and what doesn’t
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC