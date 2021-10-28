× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Developer eyes zero carbon emissions by 2030 in new growth plan

REAL ESTATE
By James Wanzala | October 28th 2021
Maruza Chikwanha (centre), Development Director, Africa Logistics Properties, leads a delegation from the Kenya Green Building Society on a tour of ALP North, the first industrial development in Africa to receive IFC Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) Certification, as part of the KGBS’ commemoration of the World Green Building Week 2021. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Warehousing property developer Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) has announced plans to attain net-zero status (in waste, water, carbon and ecology) in the next nine years.

Net-zero buildings are energy-efficient with power supply from renewable sources aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

ALP Development Director Maruza Chikwanha said the savings made on utilities can offset the additional capital outlay required to develop sustainable industrial properties.

He was speaking after hosting a delegation from the Kenya Green Building Society who toured ALP North - an industrial development.

The firm received IFC Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification for initiatives that cut warehouses resource usage by up to 40 per cent. “We have set plans in motion to be the first signatory in Kenya to sign up to the World Green Building Council’s net-zero building commitment initiative,” said Chikwanha.

"Our target is to get to net-zero within the next nine years." The EDGE standard requires 20 per cent efficiencies in energy, water and materials when compared to a local benchmark.

Kenya Green Building Society Monitoring and Evaluation officer Louis Kariuki called on the State and counties to improve the sustainability of the built environment.

According to the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for 38 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to pursuing green development, noting that the country is on track to achieving a 32 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. 

Real estate spawns growth of private security business
Real estate sector has fueled the growth of private security businesses in the country.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

