× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pension-backed housing only days away

REAL ESTATE
By Vivianne Wandera | September 30th 2021
Housing PS Charles Hinga (centre, Centum Real Estate Managing Director Samuel Kariuki (right) and President's Technical Assistant Mutahi Ngunyi during the groundbreaking of an affordable housing project at Mwiki, Nairobi. [Standard]

Kenyans will in the course of October be able to withdraw up to 40 per cent of the money they have contributed to pension schemes to buy homes.

This follows a change in the law, which now allows partial withdrawal of the pension savings. Previously, one could only access pension funds on retirement or some of it after leaving employment.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said in a bid to promote home ownership in the country, the law will allow Kenyans to access their pension money before retirement in order to purchase affordable homes.

“We are doing this because it doesn’t make sense for people to own homes when they are about to retire,” said Hinga during the groundbreaking of an affordable housing project in Mwiki, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

“We want Kenyans to own homes when they are still young, which will also allow these homes to appreciate in value.”

READ MORE

 Theology college forced to readmit trainee pastor suspended for misconduct

 Kindiki says no to governors, MCAs Sh3.4 billion pension plan

 Sweet deal for governors, speakers and MCAs

 Warehousing: Investors eye share of billions

The housing in Mwiki is being undertaken by Centum Real Estate, a subsidiary of Centum Investments.

The National Treasury last year gazetted the Retirement Benefits (Mortgage Loans) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020,  which amended the Retirement Benefits Authority Act (1997), enabling Kenyans who have been saving for retirement through pension schemes to  access a portion of their savings to purchase residential houses.

One can access 40 per cent of their pension savings but up to a maximum of Sh7 million.

“The proportion available for the purchase of a residential house shall be 40 per cent of accrued benefits provided the sum shall not exceed Sh7 million or the purchase price of the house,” the regulations say.

The housing project, being executed under a public-private partnership, will construct 284 housing units for sale at between Sh2.8 million and Sh5.4 million.

Affordable housing is one of the pillars under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda. The others are job creation through manufacturing, food security and universal healthcare.

Kenya’s population growth is estimated at an annual rate of 8.3 per cent, coupled with one of the fastest urbanisation rates of 4.5 per cent, which has led to demand for affordable housing, infrastructure and related amenities.

As of 2017, there was an 80 per cent deficit in Kenya’s annual housing with demand of 250,000 against estimated supply of 50,000. The current cumulative housing deficit is approximately 1.8 million houses.

The deficit is said to be caused by the fact that developers focus on the upper middle class, causing an acute shortage for Kenyans in lower income areas, with the quality of houses available in these areas not being up to par.

According to the Housing ministry, Nairobi residents spend more than 40 per cent of their income on rent with the rental market accounting for 91 per cent of available supply.

Mr Hinga said housing has created jobs for Kenyans both directly and indirectly. “When we did our design, we estimated that for every housing unit we will be creating five new direct jobs and about eight indirect jobs,” he said.

“We took a house and disaggregated it into components and with 500,000 homes we know we will require 44 million bags of cement. We are now producing eight million tonnes of clinker locally and we no longer need to import it, meaning more people will be employed from truck drivers to handymen.”

The PS said the government is giving incentives to private partners to ensure that the benefits get to buyers. Various partnerships have ensured that the some of the land is made available to Kenyans at no cost.

“The Park Road housing project (at Ngara, Nairobi) is a different model as the land belongs to government and we got an investor who built, and once they had finished we paid them and sold the houses,” he explained.

“This translates to a three-bedroom unit at Park Road going for Sh3 million while it is going for Sh7 million in other places. This means the subsidies the government has put in place for affordable housing have cut the prices by more than half.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Maeneo mawili katika kaunti ya Murang'a yameteuliwa kujengwa nyumba za bei nafuu

Former MPs Benefits: MPs pass pensions amendment bill awaiting Presidential assent

Housing Spiral: Housing prices down by 0.54%, prices dipped for 5 straight quarters

Share this story
Kenya speeds up quest to fully tap opportunities in unexploited blue economy
It is estimated that the country losses Sh10b annually to illegal fishing at the Indian Ocean.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How speculation and illegal money have heated up property prices

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

How speculation and illegal money have heated up property prices
What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time

By Susan Mucheke | 7 days ago

What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time
Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel

By Peter Theuri | 13 days ago

Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel
Race for the skies grinds to a halt in Nairobi’s high-rise hub

By Peter Theuri | 13 days ago

Race for the skies grinds to a halt in Nairobi’s high-rise hub
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC