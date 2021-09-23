× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What it takes to own a decent house at minimal cost and time

REAL ESTATE
By Susan Mucheke | September 23rd 2021
Susan Mucheke, a mortgage officer at Enwealth Financial Services [Courtesy]

Owning a house promises benefits such as reduced cost and wealth accumulation from the appreciating asset. It builds a stronger financial future, while also stabilising families and giving you control over your environment.

There is growing demand for decent affordable housing that meets the needs of the family, exceeds standards and appeals to the rising tide of an educated, dynamic and youthful population.

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa states that the prices of houses are way beyond the earnings of individuals who would typically afford them. Ironically, apartments in Kileleshwa and Kilimani remain unoccupied even when statistics point to a housing deficit of more than two million units.

Our real estate market is largely segmented. Areas such as Muthaiga, Parklands, Spring Valley and Riverside are accessible to the most affluent. Starting from Sh100 million for an acre of land, property in these areas will cost you an arm and leg, maybe a kidney.

READ MORE

 Things to consider before paying for land

 Mortgage tips for first-time home-buyers

 How Saccos are helping people own homes

 Why only two per cent of women in Kenya own land

Nairobi satellite towns, on the other hand, are more desirable for settlement. The affordable cost of land and accessibility from highways in areas such as Athi River, Kitengela, Ruaka and Juja has made it attractive for investors keen to crack maximum value with land subdivision and high-rise apartments.

This begs the question of how a moderate-income earner can hack home ownership within Nairobi. Here are some ideas.

Option 1: Buy land and build

In a construction project, it is the work that goes before the shovel touches the ground that counts; you will need to invest in knowledge. Get a lay of the land and find out everything you need to know such as the soil type and topography. Involve a structural engineer to assess the exact needs to support the structure. From there, involve an architect to create a desired design.

To give a rough idea, a mid-level construction with modest fitting costs about Sh36,000 to Sh40,000 per square metre. Thus, the building cost for an 80 square-metre two-bedroom house would be Sh2.88 million based on a rate of Sh36,000 per sqm.

Including the cost of an eighth-acre in a satellite town, a total of Sh4 million can adequately complete the development. Adopting new building technology such as EPS slabs can lower the construction cost. With a trustworthy construction project manager, you can easily hack the build option. 

Option 2: Buy a ready house

You can either save to buy a house or get a mortgage from a financial institution. Saccos have become a go-to option for potential home owners seeking mortgages and avoiding stern bank measures. Various institutions have partnered with Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company and people can access loans at as little as seven per cent per year for affordable houses (those not exceeding Sh4 million).

Most mortgage financiers will require a 5-20 per cent deposit on the total cost of the house. You can put your hand into the personal savings jar or get it from your pension savings. The law now allows you to use up to 40 per cent of your pension savings as a deposit for a house for a first-time homeowner.

You can even combine with that of your spouse to access an even higher amount. Placing a large deposit will shorten the mortgage repayment period and lessen interest costs.  

Suppose you and your spouse earn Sh100,000 each. Following the 50-30-20 rule - 50 per cent on needs, 30 per cent on wants and 20 per cent going to savings - you can both save Sh40,000 in a pension scheme offering six per cent interest rate per year. Within two years, you will have a total of Sh1,017,278.

Using 40 per cent of it as down payment for a Sh4 million house, the outstanding balance will be Sh3,593,089. Assuming an eight per cent interest rate, the monthly repayments would be Sh50,799 and the house is yours in just eight years!

Home ownership is a key component to financial freedom and with proper planning, it can be achieved.

- The writer is a mortgage officer at Enwealth Financial Services

RELATED VIDEOS

The issue of land, its ownership, use and management is a highly emotive one in Kenya

Kinoo residents question PCEA church over mama ngina school land ownership

Mau compensation: No evictees will be compensated

Share this story
Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000
Running a tech business is not as easy as it may sound.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer
End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Gigiri or Athi River? Tips on setting up a booming hotel
Race for the skies grinds to a halt in Nairobi’s high-rise hub

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Race for the skies grinds to a halt in Nairobi’s high-rise hub
House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 days ago

House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money
Address construction sector challenges, architects urge Nairobi county government

By James Wanzala | 7 days ago

Address construction sector challenges, architects urge Nairobi county government
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC