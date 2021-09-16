× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Address construction sector challenges, architects urge Nairobi county government

REAL ESTATE
By James Wanzala | September 16th 2021

A section of Nairobi's skyline. [David Njaaga,Standard]

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has called on Nairobi City County Government to address issues affecting the construction sector in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Speaking during a media breakfast last week, the trade group said the sector has been hampered by many challenges, including failure of permitting system, corruption and loss of records.

Over the years, the Nairobi County Government has been responsible for development control with functions including development of a city master plan, zoning regulations, construction permitting and inspection of construction projects.

A decade ago, AAK initiated a process of deploying electronic systems to enhance efficiency and transparency.

READ MORE

 Spitting, urinating in Nairobi streets could cost you Sh10,000 fine

 Construction industry seen to grow by 4.5pc

 Supermarkets lift commercial spaces outlook

 Covid: It’s time to relocate capital city from Nairobi

With the support of the World Bank Group, an electronic construction permitting system was built for the city and has since been adopted by other counties of Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kisumu, Kajiado and Kilifi.

"While the automation of this function was expected to improve service delivery, ease of doing business and transparency, the industry has continued to experience major problems over the last decade, affecting the counties that have deployed the system," said AAK president Wilson Mugambi.

"We can state that the electronic construction permitting systems are not performing as expected by the industry." 

RELATED VIDEOS

Monday Night Interview with chairman of Architectural Association of Kenya, Engineer Evans Goro

Debate over the management of waste in Nairobi city county rages on

KTN News Special:Exploring Effects of Covid-19 on the Construction Sector with Eng. Akech (Pt.2)

Share this story
Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next week
The event, which attracts participants from East and Central Africa, will run from September 23 to 26 at the Sarit Expo Centre.
Long wait for road to unlock Lake Victoria bays and beaches
When plans for the Sh70 billion Lake Victoria Ring Road were mooted more than five years ago, hopes were high that it would replicate major highways.

MOST READ

Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review
Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review

BUSINESS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

House hunting apps giving agents a run for their money
Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next week

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next week
Mega State projects fuel construction boom

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Mega State projects fuel construction boom
Rebooting Kenyans' access to affordable housing schemes

By Susan Mucheke | 6 days ago

Rebooting Kenyans' access to affordable housing schemes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC