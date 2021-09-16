Address construction sector challenges, architects urge Nairobi county government
REAL ESTATE
By James Wanzala | September 16th 2021
The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has called on Nairobi City County Government to address issues affecting the construction sector in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.
Speaking during a media breakfast last week, the trade group said the sector has been hampered by many challenges, including failure of permitting system, corruption and loss of records.
Over the years, the Nairobi County Government has been responsible for development control with functions including development of a city master plan, zoning regulations, construction permitting and inspection of construction projects.
A decade ago, AAK initiated a process of deploying electronic systems to enhance efficiency and transparency.
READ MORE
Spitting, urinating in Nairobi streets could cost you Sh10,000 fine
Construction industry seen to grow by 4.5pc
Supermarkets lift commercial spaces outlook
With the support of the World Bank Group, an electronic construction permitting system was built for the city and has since been adopted by other counties of Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kisumu, Kajiado and Kilifi.
"While the automation of this function was expected to improve service delivery, ease of doing business and transparency, the industry has continued to experience major problems over the last decade, affecting the counties that have deployed the system," said AAK president Wilson Mugambi.
"We can state that the electronic construction permitting systems are not performing as expected by the industry."
RELATED VIDEOS
Monday Night Interview with chairman of Architectural Association of Kenya, Engineer Evans Goro
Debate over the management of waste in Nairobi city county rages on
KTN News Special:Exploring Effects of Covid-19 on the Construction Sector with Eng. Akech (Pt.2)
Kenya Homes Expo to mark 15 years next weekThe event, which attracts participants from East and Central Africa, will run from September 23 to 26 at the Sarit Expo Centre.
Long wait for road to unlock Lake Victoria bays and beachesWhen plans for the Sh70 billion Lake Victoria Ring Road were mooted more than five years ago, hopes were high that it would replicate major highways.
MOST READ
Motorists to pay more at the pump in new EPRA review
BUSINESS
- The new human species driving the Kenyan economy
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By XN Iraki
- Revamped rail from Naivasha to Malaba nears completion
BUSINESS
- Turf wars that delayed economic data report
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Microfinance banks' losses up 561pc on reduced loans uptake
BUSINESS
- You can now easily exchange your gas cylinder
BUSINESS