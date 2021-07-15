× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Seal tech gaps to unleash power of smart cities: Report

REAL ESTATE
By World Economic Forum | July 15th 2021

?Governing Smart Cities, a report released on Tuesday by the World Economic Forum, provides a benchmark for the ethical and responsible use of smart city technologies by looking into the inner workings of 36 pioneer cities.

The authors of the report seek to help city leaders identify gaps, protect long-term interests and keep up with the pace of technology.

According to the report, cities of all sizes, geographies and levels of development have serious governance gaps, such as the failure to designate a person accountable for cybersecurity or to assess privacy risks when procuring new technology systems.

However, leaders can close these gaps and protect long-term interests by acting now.

READ MORE

 What does waiving intellectual rights for Covid-19 jabs mean?

 A house out of recycled plastic

 Robotics, AI now take centre stage

 Which of tomorrow’s jobs are you most qualified for?

Written in partnership with Deloitte, the report follows the call to action from G20 ministers in 2019 that resulted in the creation of the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.

The alliance and its partners represent over 200,000 cities, local governments, leading companies, start-ups, research institutions and civil society communities.

It acts as a platform to help cities strengthen their knowledge, expertise and governance of smart city technologies. The World Economic Forum is its secretariat.

The 36 pioneer cities surveyed span all continents and 22 countries, and have populations ranging from 70,000 to over 15 million.

Policy experts and government officials were interviewed from January to March 2021 to assess the implementation of a set of five essential policies identified by the G20 Alliance last year.

Key findings were that nearly all the cities surveyed – including those that are generally regarded as leading global cities – have critical policy gaps related to their governance of smart city technologies

In addition, despite an unprecedented increase in global cybersecurity attacks, most cities have not designated a specific government official as ultimately accountable for cybersecurity.

Another key finding was that while the majority of cities recognise the importance of protecting the privacy of their citizens, only 17 per cent of cities surveyed carry out privacy impact assessments before deploying new technologies.

Less than half of the cities surveyed have processes in place to ensure that technologies they procure are accessible to elderly residents or individuals with limited physical abilities.

Open data policy is perhaps the only area in which most cities in the sample have achieved a level of basic implementation.

Even here, only 15 per cent of the pioneer cities have integrated their open data portals with their wider city data infrastructure, which is a necessary step towards making a city “open by default”.

“Cities are continuing to invest heavily in new technologies to automate and improve city services and urban life,” said Jeff Merritt, Head of Internet of Things and Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum.

“Yet our findings validate our fears that most cities are falling behind when it comes to ensuring effective oversight and governance of these technologies.”

He said the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance is working with cities across the globe to address this gap, beginning with more than 15 policy workshops with city officials.

“Cities have an array of opportunities to become more resilient and sustainable,” said Miguel Eiras Antunes, Global Smart Cities Leader, Deloitte Global.

“Technology is an enabler but, to fulfill its full potential, cities need to revise their governance, operational, and financing models. Here lies the biggest challenge cities face.”

He said Deloitte was proud to have worked with the Forum in the initiative.

“Now is the moment for a great urban transformation. Addressing urban challenges through the lenses of sustainability, inclusion, and technology is critical to develop and implement a roadmap to guide cities with their governance of smart technology and make an impact that matters.”

The report concludes that city leaders and officials need to take action before these governance gaps become material risk and affect residents.

RELATED VIDEOS

World Economic Forum sights Digital banking as Africas future

African Heads converge in Kigali Rwanda for the World Economic forum

Kenya takes third place, among countries with highest cases of economic crime

Share this story
Kenyans show no interest in investment trusts, prefer do-it-yourself projects
There is only one listed Reit at the Nairobi Securities Exchange – the ILAM Fahari I-Reit.
Supermarkets lift commercial spaces outlook
The report notes that while an influx of housing units is expected in the residential market, the forecast for the commercial side is negative.

MOST READ

Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant
Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant

NEWS

By Benard Lusigi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project

By Peter Theuri | 2 hours ago

Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project
Construction industry seen to grow by 4.5pc

By James Wanzala | 2 hours ago

Construction industry seen to grow by 4.5pc
Kenyans show no interest in investment trusts, prefer do-it-yourself projects

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 hours ago

Kenyans show no interest in investment trusts, prefer do-it-yourself projects
Supermarkets lift commercial spaces outlook

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 hours ago

Supermarkets lift commercial spaces outlook
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC