× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nairobi among cities with cheapest rents

REAL ESTATE
By Wainaina Wambu | June 24th 2021

A view of apartments and rental houses in Westlands.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

With an average monthly asking price of $12 (Sh1,293) per square metre, Nairobi is among the cities with the cheapest rents for prime offices in Africa.

In the first quarter of 2021, monthly prime office rents for East Africa’s biggest economy remained subdued with recovery far from sight, according to property management firm Knight Frank.

Prime office rents halved in the second half of last year owing to an oversupply worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, which birthed the work-from-home revolution.

READ MORE

 Raila: I sold my old car to start East Africa Spectre

 WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

 Caster Semenya fails again in 5,000m Olympic Qualifying bid

 CAF: Africa to go ahead with planned Super League

Knight Frank Kenya Head of Agency Anthony Havelock said Nairobi office activities in the first quarter were characterised by consolidation activity by both domestic and international businesses.

The businesses took advantage of the weaker rents by upgrading their offices.

“Having started positively, the Nairobi office market performance once again has been largely subdued owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed towards the end of quarter one, which impacted negatively on market activity,” he said.

“There remains an oversupply of commercial space in most districts across the city, which together with the slowly recovering economy and working from home dynamic has given occupiers the upper hand in lease term negotiations and forced landlords and developers to be more flexible.” 

He noted that market activity was increasing owing to multinational occupiers looking to re-occupy their spaces as the global Covid-19 vaccination rate rose.

West African countries had some of the highest monthly asking rents for prime offices, according to Knight Frank’s 28-city composite index, which monitors office rental performance in prominent African cities.

Lagos – Nigeria’s commercial capital and Africa’s most populous city – had the highest asking rents at $62.50 (Sh6,737) per square metre.

The city posted the highest increase in prime monthly rent of 20 per cent, attributed to pent-up demand as Nigeria recovered from a recession in the last quarter of 2020.

“Overall, increased activity in Lagos’ prime office market is expected to continue, driven in particular by the growing start-up environment, the agricultural sector which is often linked with a rise in office take-up by consultancies, as well as multinational corporations,” said the Africa Office Market Dashboard for Q1 2021.

Lagos recently overtook Nairobi as Africa’s top start-up ecosystem and is booming as the continent’s technology hub, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2021.

In Angola’s capital, Luanda, the asking monthly price for prime office spaces was $55 (Sh5,928) per square metre. Kinshasa, DRC’s capital and largest city, had prime rents at $35 (Sh3,772).

Ivory Coast’s economic capital Abidjan, popular as the ‘Paris of West Africa’, charged $32.50 (Sh3,503) per square metre for prime office spaces.

In East Africa, Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa topped the monthly prime rents with $16 (Sh1,724), followed by Kampala $15.25 (Sh1,643) and Dar $13.45 (Sh1,449) per square metre.

The cheapest rents were in Zimbabwe’s Harare at $7 (Sh754) per square metre and Malawi’s capital Blantyre at $9.33 (Sh1,005).

In rich cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg, prime dollar-based rents fell sharply owing to oversupply factors. In Johannesburg, they fell by a record 22 per cent.

“Limited conditions in the prime office market have prevailed, with the pandemic continuing to curtail occupier demand,” Knight Frank said.

“The vast majority of leasing decisions are being deferred as occupiers review occupational strategies with a view to factoring greater remote working going forward.”

The property firm expects rents to remain depressed this year due to an oversupply of office stock, combined with weak economic conditions.

The report released this week says the office market in most locations remains “tenant favourable” due to varying approaches by the continent’s governments to recurring Covid-19 infection occurrences. The overall performance was stable.

[email protected]

 

RELATED VIDEOS

East African states read their 2021/22 national budgets as Rwanda postpones the country's budget day

Murathe: President Uhuru will respect the term limit...to set the standard for African leadership

Government sets aside Ksh 7 billion for vaccines to acquire two different types of Covid-19 vaccines

Share this story
Parliament to probe watchdog over high fuel pricing
Parliament is set to investigate the controversial Petroleum Development Levy, which is partly to blame for high fuel prices in the country.
Young mum makes cash from quiet, shared workspaces
At Sh16,000 a month, one gets a desk, internet access, four private meeting rooms, a printer, scanner, receptionist and unlimited water, hot beverage.

MOST READ

What Covid-19 blues? Kenya posts 27,473 dollar millionaires
What Covid-19 blues? Kenya posts 27,473 dollar millionaires

WORK LIFE

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Young mum makes cash from quiet, shared workspaces

By Joackim Bwana | 2 hours ago

Young mum makes cash from quiet, shared workspaces
Transport pushes building budget through the roof

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 hours ago

Transport pushes building budget through the roof
Konza woos investors with discounted lease charges

By James Wanzala | 5 hours ago

Konza woos investors with discounted lease charges
Covid: It’s time to relocate capital city from Nairobi

By Njau Gitu | 14 days ago

Covid: It’s time to relocate capital city from Nairobi
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC