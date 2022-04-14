× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Innovation in finance key to boosting homeownership

OPINION
By Jackline Engefu Aluda | Apr 14th 2022 | 3 min read
By Jackline Engefu Aluda | April 14th 2022
OPINION

Homeownership remains a pipe dream for many Kenyans if official data on mortgages is anything to go by.

The Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) Banking Supervision 2020 Report paints a gloomy picture of homeownership levels. Kenya only has 26,971 mortgages in a country that has a working population of roughly 22.3 million.

It gets worse. The CBK’s data shows that the number of mortgages dropped by 1,022 or 3.7 per cent on account of fewer mortgage loans advanced because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the high number of corporate layoffs. 

Majority of Kenyans earn their income from informal sectors, and from the KRA database, only 3 per cent of persons in formal employment earn above Sh100,000. Therefore, most people are unable to purchase homes on a cash or installment basis due to the astronomical cost of homeownership in Kenya.

Despite numerous interventions to encourage ownership including changing retirement benefit rules that allow savers to use a part of their savings to buy property and removing fees such as stamp duty for first-time homeowners, increasing the number of homeowners is proving an insurmountable task.

READ MORE

Homeownership remains a pipe dream for many. [iStockphoto]

Now would be a good time for our policymakers at the National Treasury to toy with the idea of alternative forms of finance that can catalyse the journey from renting to homeownership.

One such alternative form of financing that is ideal for the Kenyan market is the shared ownership concept which is popular in markets such as the United Kingdom.

Under this scheme, buyers, mostly first-time, buy a share in an apartment or a house. It is targeted at buyers who cannot afford to pay for the whole mortgage amount but can afford to pay part of it, say 25 per cent.

Shared ownership allows such buyers to buy a 25 per cent stake in the property where they will be paying monthly mortgage payments for their stake in addition to monthly rent.

Over time as a buyer’s income increases, they can top up and increase their equity stake up to 100 per cent or full ownership through a process called ‘staircasing.’

The beauty of this model is that even if a buyer will not entirely own an apartment or a house, they will have an equity stake as opposed to our current situation where a tenant can live in a unit for years but unfortunately never have a stake in the property.

For lenders, this model is also ideal as it will allow banks, Saccos and other institutions to lend to a market that would otherwise be locked out of the property market since potential buyers may not have the capacity to service the full mortgage amount or the required deposit.

Rent-to-own schemes are other alternatives to homeownership through Lease–purchase contracts. Although these schemes have been around for some time, there is a need to scale this up. There is good progress in this regard as seen by Saccos that are partnering with the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company to offer their members mortgages below the current market rates.  

Ms Engefu is Head of Finance, Mi Vida Homes

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why you should do background screening when hiring
Screening new employees allows you to make an evidence-based selection to ensure you hire the right person.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre
Fuel prices likely to rise by Sh40 a litre

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau and Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Indirect taxation taking centre stage in State revenue measures

By Nikhil Hira | 4 days ago

Indirect taxation taking centre stage in State revenue measures
Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon

By David Kabata | 4 days ago

Why prices of essential commodities are not falling anytime soon
Budget boost for public-private partnerships

By Daniel Mutegi Giti | 4 days ago

Budget boost for public-private partnerships
Letter from Manchester: ManU, ManCity and dark satanic mills

By XN Iraki | 11 days ago

Letter from Manchester: ManU, ManCity and dark satanic mills
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC