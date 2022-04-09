× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Budget boost for public-private partnerships

OPINION
By Daniel Mutegi Giti | Apr 9th 2022 | 2 min read
By Daniel Mutegi Giti | April 9th 2022
OPINION
PPPs create room for greater finance and resource mobilization for projects off balance sheet. [iStockphoto]

This year's budget reading was presented amidst growing public debt and increased cost of living for citizens, hence its theme “accelerating economic recovery for improved livelihood”.

The budget statement has five major policy issues and interventions important to accelerate and improve the livelihoods of Kenyans.

Firstly, it is focused on enhancing the security of its citizens to enhance the sanctity of life and properties and create room for greater investments and prosperity.

Secondly, it focused on scaling up the development of critical infrastructures like roads, railways, energy, water, and programmes. According to the budget statement, Kenya has developed over 10,500km of roads in the last eight years. Upscaling it will improve mobility and connectivity key to increased business, work opportunities and improved livelihoods.

Reforms for efficiency

READ MORE

Thirdly, it is focused on sustaining the implementation of various reforms targeted at enhancing efficiency in the delivery of public services, through the greater rollout of Huduma Kenya based services and other legal and institutional reforms to address the software, even as we invest in infrastructure.

Fourthly, it is focused on investing in ICT and digital infrastructure to facilitate the use of digital platforms in e-commerce/public services that can create more opportunities and hence improved livelihoods.

Fifthly, it is focused on expanding the role of the private sector in the economy including financing infrastructure projects through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The Government has undertaken enormous reforms to attract private players into the PPP framework. First, the PPP Act 2021 has streamlined how PPP programmes can be undertaken, by reducing the approval processes and setting clear timelines for projects under PPPs.

Role of PPPs

Secondly, it has strengthened the institutional framework by elevating the PPP Unit to the Directorate under National Treasury.

Thirdly, set up Public Investment Management and PPP Planning framework and strengthened coordination between PPP and Public debt management offices.

Fourthly, the budget statement has elevated the role of PPPs in funding public projects, supporting the private sector and narrowing the fiscal deficits being experienced currently.

PPPs have many benefits applicable to our current situation: They create room for greater finance and resource mobilization for projects off balance sheet.

Debts accruing from PPPs are handled by the private players because we need infrastructure to economically recover and be resilient.

PPPs are key to the introduction of greater technology, innovation and expertise in project execution 

The writer is Deputy Director, Enablers, Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Tips on growing tasty cassava loved by clients
Cassava produces about ten times more carbohydrates than most cereals per unit area, and are ideal for production in marginal and drought-prone areas, the KALRO says.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Nissan X-Trail: Want to buy it? Read this first
Nissan X-Trail: Want to buy it? Read this first

MOTORING

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Letter from Manchester: ManU, ManCity and dark satanic mills

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

Letter from Manchester: ManU, ManCity and dark satanic mills
Internet Protocol TV vs OTT and future of TV delivery in Africa

By Alex Chesosi | 6 days ago

Internet Protocol TV vs OTT and future of TV delivery in Africa
Why the private sector needs to push for peace

By Chris Diaz | 10 days ago

Why the private sector needs to push for peace
Local banks’ astronomical profits are a no-brainer

By XN Iraki | 11 days ago

Local banks’ astronomical profits are a no-brainer
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC