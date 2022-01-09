× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Despite pandemic and polls, let's make New Year good for business

OPINION
By Erick Rutto | January 9th 2022
By Erick Rutto | January 9th 2022
OPINION

Traders sell fish to customers at Gikomba market in Nairobi on Thursday, July 08, 2021. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

As I scanned through social media on New Year’s Eve, Kenyans expressed their expectations on the period ahead. The expectations showed this year will be tough for businesses.

And being in a pandemic year, that will also see us hold the General Election, expectations of the business community differ.

A peek into Kenya’s electoral cycle shows that business activity tends to decline during electioneering years.

Both local and foreign investments usually dip owing to political jitters. Kenyans usually spend less and as a result, businesses downsize expecting low demand for goods and services, which increases unemployment.

READ MORE

The business community expects the political class to inspire confidence in the economy by shaming and castigating all forms of violence. A call of the business community in 2021 was the cost of doing business, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

Having faced the introduction of regressive taxes like the minimum tax (which thanks to the Judiciary was thrown out), adjustment of specific excise duty rates for inflation, and high fuel prices, businesses look forward to some breathing space this year.

We expect duplicate levies and cess by counties that have been a thorn in the flesh of businesses doing cross-country trade to be scrapped. Invisible costs such as harassment by county askaris, extortion by organised gangs, and even the police make doing business in Kenya costly.

In August 2021, the Ministry of Trade secured an order for 11 tonnes of local coffee from Korea and the business community looks forward to more similar initiatives to promote trade.

We expect the nominated US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to resume negotiations for the US–Kenya free trade pact that will replace the Africa Growth Opportunities Act (Agoa) once it expires in 2025.

 Agoa accounts for over 70 per cent of Kenya’s exports to the US and employs over 52,000 Kenyans. Kenya should also be advertised as a destination for business process outsourcing (BPOs).

Philippines and India who have utilised BPOs to cut unemployment. Business leaders should seek elective seats to champion business-friendly policies.

-Dr Erick Rutto. The writer is the vice president, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How my chapped lips gave rise to my thriving lip balm product line
Budding entrepreneur is taking on international brands with locally made brand after a bad experience with their products.
Kenya’s sky-rocketing debt shoots past Sh8trn
Country’s public debt, including guaranteed loans, stood at Sh7.996 trillion as at last September. In December, Kenya received Sh29 billion from IMF.

MOST READ

New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt
New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KFC potato politics speaks of the depth of Kenya’s political rot

By Patrick Muinde | 2 days ago

KFC potato politics speaks of the depth of Kenya’s political rot
What is in store for Wanjiku as we start the New Year?

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

What is in store for Wanjiku as we start the New Year?
Government should do more for the local technology sector

By Matunda Nyanchama | 7 days ago

Government should do more for the local technology sector
The economic fears and prospects of 2022

By XN Iraki | 8 days ago

The economic fears and prospects of 2022
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC