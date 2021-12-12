× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Consumers will be losers if telcos competition laws aren't enacted

OPINION
By Christine Oiruria | December 12th 2021

There is need to open the market to allow new and existing firms to dream of competing with Safaricom. [Courtesy]

I find the declaration by Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru on Safaricom’s dominance inconsiderate to mobile telephony customers.

We have a public report whose recommendations were partly informed by the mobile telecommunication customers across the country.

While the Mucheru feels the market is ‘stratified, and most operators are dominant in their respective areas,’ consumers feel the pain as they receive poor quality services due to lack of network infrastructure, sharing or costly mobile money services.

While I appreciate that quality in today’s business environment is recognised as output of competition, the CS needs to recognise that if operators abuse their dominance, it would do more harm to consumers.

READ MORE

 Safaricom and Amiran make good start in Moi Cup Championships at Manyatta Polo Club

 Move over M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa, Fuliza now the new lending king

 Flagging shilling adds Sh1.1b to Safaricom’s debt servicing load

 Coming soon: Safaricom eyes Fuliza for businesses

It was with good intentions when CS Fred Matiang’i in July 2015 announced that State would introduce new regulations aimed at guarding against monopolies.

Unfortunately, the then Attorney General Githu Muigai instructed Matiang’i to withdraw the proposals and instead subject monopolies to discussions, which are now being dismissed.

While several unfair practices have been cited in the telecommunication sector among various players, M-Pesa is the most notable one, considering it accounts for six per cent of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP).

This gives Safaricom a choke-hold on a large section of the economy.

The GDP value of Kenya represents 0.09 per cent of the world economy.

But within Kenya, six per cent of the GDP is contributed by Safaricom.

According to Communications Authority, as at June 2021, Safaricom had 41.3 million subscribers, compared to Airtel’s 17.3 million and Telkom Kenya’s four million subscribers.

M-Pesa still controls 99 per cent of the market share, with over Sh1 trillion in deposits as at June 2021 compared to just Sh1.9 billion on Airtel Money, their closest competitor.

As a precautionary measure, experts hold that governments must often regulate monopolies to protect the interests of consumers.

This has been done in other economies including taming John D Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company. While monopolies aren’t bad, I still trust that there needs to be fresh conversation on dominance.

We cannot afford to let one player dictate the rules of the game. Consumers want to maximise the expected benefits and minimise costs or choose the ones that offer the biggest net benefit or the lowest cost.

There is need to open the market to allow new and existing firms to dream of competing with Safaricom.

This will deliver on quality of service to consumers, more revenue and growth.

-Christine Oiruria Communication Consultant C4E, Adjunct Lecturer Moi University.

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes

Gumzo la BBI, Upinzani Tanzania, Uajiri wa walimu TSC, Wakfu wa Safaricom | Mbiu Wikendi

Share this story
Beyond the settlers and their influence on our civil service
The history of the British and other nationalities in Kenya is too slanted towards settlers, the Mau Mau, explorers and missionaries.
Global food security fears over high fertiliser prices, low stocks
Urea surged more than 200 per cent this year while diammonium phosphate (DAP) prices have nearly doubled.

MOST READ

All you need to know about beetroot farming
All you need to know about beetroot farming

MONEY & MARKET

By Jennifer Anyango

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Beyond the settlers and their influence on our civil service

By X N Iraki | 13 hours ago

Beyond the settlers and their influence on our civil service
Future of work: What the hybrid office will look like post-pandemic

By World Economic Forum | 15 hours ago

Future of work: What the hybrid office will look like post-pandemic
Leveraging on online opportunities to solve the challenge of youth unemployment

By Ken Mwenda | 5 days ago

Leveraging on online opportunities to solve the challenge of youth unemployment
Tying varsity funding to graduate jobs bold step

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

Tying varsity funding to graduate jobs bold step
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC