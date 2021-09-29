Mobile money: How Kenya finally beat the first world
OPINION
By XN Iraki | September 29th 2021
This photo captures a financial revolution. It more than gives us cashless payment options to contain the spread of Covid-19. Being Kenyans, we are so used to technology that we often don't take time to reflect on or marvel at innovations such as mobile money.
Think about it by looking at the world's cashless payment solutions before M-Pesa. Visa card was started in 1958, American Express the same year and MasterCard in 1966 - these are credit and debit cards.
M-Pesa was started in 2007, almost five decades later. The card companies were started far away in advanced economies. M-Pesa is home-grown and yet it has caught up with the global giants. See the way they have put them at the same level in the photo. This mobile money service perhaps never thought about it that way.
Why does this photo reflect a revolution? Simple – just as we skipped house phone, so shall we skip debit and credit cards. Some banks do not get it and are busy marketing credit cards. They probably think that with Covid-19 we shall increase our appetite for credit.
READ MORE
Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch
Pay for Showmax with your Mastercard and get 10% off
‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more
Four linked to Kericho M-Pesa agent killing nabbed, car seized
Yet many Kenyans don’t even want ATM cards. I have overheard someone saying he shall not pick up his ATM card no matter how many times the bank calls him.
If you can transfer money from your bank account to M-Pesa, do you really need a card? In fact, it is not just cards that will leave the market, ATM machines too. One innovative bank has started reducing the number of ATMs. Do not blame Covid-19, the shift to electronic money was on long before the pandemic.
The card revolution was based on advanced technology, but the M-Pesa revolution is based on simplicity – use of phones. Ever noted how M-Pesa agents use the simplest phone, a mulika mwizi?
The dream of cashless society has eluded us for so long, but now looks like a reality. With your phone, you can pay for anything - from land to dowry. For once, we can boast of being ahead of the West or East. But we don’t know how to blow our trumpet.
Can we leverage on our home-grown innovation to remain ahead? Can we innovate in other sectors beyond financial services? That sector has demonstrated that creative destruction, a legacy of Joseph Schumpeter (the late Austrian economist) is real.
M-Pesa is a cause of optimism. Africa, despite all the bad publicity, can be a hopeful continent. Will you join me in publicizing that optimism?
RELATED VIDEOS
Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone
MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes
Gumzo la BBI, Upinzani Tanzania, Uajiri wa walimu TSC, Wakfu wa Safaricom | Mbiu Wikendi
Duo aims to unlock Sh1tr deals for womenOrganisations need to do more on streamlining their processes to drive more women to access opportunities.
Entrepreneur develops app for towing servicesIt expects to streamline the towing sector by doing background checks on operators onboarded on the platform.
MOST READ
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- ICT chief executive Getao leaves as CS Mucheru picks Ronoh
BUSINESS
- 18 counties risk not getting funds from Treasury over high wage bill
NEWS
- Kenya’s late foray into Goma shows our lack of foresight
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- Multi-billion property wrangles expose churches’ soft underbelly
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Peter Theuri
- Mobile money deposits down on cash crunch
NEWS