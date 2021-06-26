Why you should file your tax returns on time
OPINION
By Rispah Simiyu | June 26th 2021
Worldwide, a good tax compliance score is a fundamental aspect for smooth running of any business or profession. Contrary to popular belief, tax compliance is not entirely defined by payment of taxes only.
Filing of tax returns is equally an important aspect that grants a taxpayer a clean bill of health with respect to tax compliance. A tax return is a declaration made to the Commissioner of the income earned or generated over a given period.
Where no income was earned or generated during the period, a taxpayer is required to submit a nil return. Filing of tax returns is a key tenet of tax compliance which the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) considers in the issuance of a tax compliance certificate (TCC).
With only a few days left to the deadline of filing the 2020 annual tax returns, we are in the homestretch phase of this important exercise. Going by the number of tax returns that we have received so far, most taxpayers have heeded the call.
READ MORE
How the taxman can help expand Kenya’s tax base
KRA targets Jua Kali in Sh6.8 trillion tax plan
Save money while making money: Taxi app unveils fresh product
Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
By mid-June, KRA had received more than 3.6 million tax returns which translates to a 25 per cent increase compared to the returns that had been submitted over a similar period last year. However, there is equally a substantial number of taxpayers yet to comply.
The June 30th deadline applies to all individual taxpayers and business entities whose accounting period runs from January to December. Individuals with employment income require P9 forms issued by their employers, to file their tax returns. Those with business income should have their books of accounts and financial statements ready for reference when filing their returns. KRA has continuously made deliberate efforts to simplify the process of filing tax returns for enhanced user experience.
Submission of tax returns is done online on KRA’s iTax platform (http://itax.kra.go.ke). Taxpayers with employment income only can now use the simplified web based pre-populated income tax return, labelled ‘ITR for employment income only’ on iTax to file their returns.
To further simplify tax processes, KRA has also introduced a mobile phone application known as M-service which enables taxpayers to access various services offered by the Authority such as taxpayer registration, filing of returns and payment of taxes. Taxpayers who did not have any income last year can use the M-service application to submit a nil return.
-The writer is the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes at KRA.
RELATED VIDEOS
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)
Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera
Three lessons brands can learn from social media influencer Elsa MajimboElsa Majimbo is a 19-year-old Kenyan internet sensation who rose to fame during the global Covid -19 pandemic.
We need to build a resilient MSME sector to create jobsMSMEs are vital in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG Eight on decent work and economic growth
MOST READ
Online classes great for university students but it has not been all rosy
WORK LIFE
- KikoRomeo: Fashion house driving artistry, social impact
ENTERPRISE
- Wahu’s tips on how to run successful upmarket salon
MONEY & MARKET
- Kenya Airways in limbo amid delay of nationalisation Bill
NEWS
- Pension firm roots for mandatory contributions
NEWS
- Three lessons brands can learn from social media influencer Elsa Majimbo
WORK LIFE