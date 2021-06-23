× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Golf caddies; the victims of Covid -19

OPINION
By XN Iraki | June 23rd 2021

Local golfer Samuel Noroge and his caddie strategise during day one of the Kenya Savannah Classic at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi on March 23, 2021.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A caddy’s work is to carry a golfer’s kit for a fee, which depends on the location of the golf course. Nairobi courses pay caddies about Sh1,000 for a round of golf. It’s cheaper outside Nairobi. 

Data suggests there are about 8,000 active golfers in Kenya. Most people think the number is higher. The average pay to a caddie is Sh800 per round of golf and most times, every golfer plays twice a week with the same caddie.

Every week, caddies make at least Sh1,600 (Sh800 per game, two times a week) with the same player. I say ‘at least’ because the caddie is often on the field with different players at different times. Now with about 8,000 active golfers in the country, that brings the amount of money being exchanged on the golf course between golfers and caddies per week equivalent to Sh12.8 million. But due to the pandemic, many golf courses have remained closed. That means that in a year, Sh614.4 million that could have been made has been lost. And caddies are at a loss. George Muchina, who has been caddying at Vetlab in Upper Kabete for over 40 years says the situation is dire.

“The image of a caddie as a young man who takes beer for breakfast is old-fashioned. Women have also gotten into caddying and are giving men a run for their money,” he says.

READ MORE

 Heady times as gin revolution sweeps Kenya

 Uhuru roots for Africa's capacity to produce Covid-19 vaccine

 23 more die, elderly dominate Covid-19 fatalities list

 Uhuru voices concerns against unilateral decisions by EU targeted at OACPS countries

I am not aware of any golfer who pays his or her caddie on credit or in installments. That means the lockdown has been devastating to caddies all over the country. Most clubs have initiatives to help the caddies during the lockdowns. Some golfers, out of goodwill, send some money to their caddies even when there is no round of golf to be played.  

But it isn’t all bad. In some areas, the golf courses have remained open. And in these areas, the number of golfers has gone up. It is one of the few games where social distancing is easy to keep except on the 19th hole. The 19th hole, for those not in the know, refers to socialising in the clubhouse, which is part of the fun of golfing. I hope that when Covid-19 has run its course, investing more in sports will be one of our national priorities. After all, being unhealthy predisposes you to the ravages of diseases.

Can I let you in on something? I play golf; I love it. This is despite the fact that I drive a Vitz. Why don’t you try it and see if you like it?

(XN Iraki)

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

Share this story
Before you jet off for that overseas job....
A study by Pew Research Centre shows that 54 per cent of Kenyans would leave if they could, citing high unemployment rates and low wages.
Heady times as gin revolution sweeps Kenya
Most of the uncollected goods at the facility belong to traders who are unable to find a market.

MOST READ

Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale
Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

NEWS

By Benard Sanga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
SMEs must re-examine their business models

By Soromfe Uzomah | 1 day ago

SMEs must re-examine their business models
Why it’s easier to get into Oxford, Harvard than top Kenyan schools

By XN Iraki | 1 day ago

Why it’s easier to get into Oxford, Harvard than top Kenyan schools
VAT exemption on exported services not good proposal

By Charles Musyoka | 2 days ago

VAT exemption on exported services not good proposal
The revelations of a drive through a ghost city

By XN Iraki | 7 days ago

The revelations of a drive through a ghost city
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC