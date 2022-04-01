× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KCB merges Rwanda operations after deal

By Standard Reporter | Apr 1st 2022
NEWS

KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

KCB Group has received regulatory approval from the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) to merge its newly acquired Banque Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) and KCB Bank Rwanda.

The two banks will now operate as a single entity under the name BPR Bank Rwanda, with KCB Group as the majority shareholder effective today.

The combined entity will become the second-largest bank in Rwanda, giving KCB Group an edge in the battle for the regional market.  

“BPR, as we know it today, has a lot of potential. The success of this business will build on our era of undisputed leadership in the market and contribute towards Rwanda’s economic success journey. I am confident that we can rewrite Rwanda’s next chapter of development and economic growth,” said KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara (pictured) in a statement yesterday.

Subsequently, the BPR Bank Rwanda board has approved a new organisational structure for the integrated entity, which takes effect immediately subject to governance approvals from BNR.

George Odhiambo, a seasoned banker, has been appointed as the managing director BPR Bank Rwanda. He was the managing director of KCB Bank Rwanda.

Currently, KCB has the largest branch network in the region with 491 branches, 1,154 ATMs and over 27,369 merchants and agents. BPR, on the other hand, is an SME bank with the largest branch network in the sector.

 

Safaricom hires 305 new staff for its Ethiopian unit
Safaricom has hired 305 staff for its Ethiopian unit as it readies to launch commercial telecommunication operations in the Horn of Africa country.
Jubilee shareholders set for Sh1b dividends as profits hit Sh6.8b
Jubilee Holdings shareholders are set for a record Sh1.015 billion dividend payout after the insurer’s net profit grew 67 per cent.

Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio
Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio

