New tech to dominate 2022 ICT Summit

Acting CEO ICT Authority Dr. Paul Rono speaking at SG Group Offices along Mombasa Road on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Technologies for the fourth industrial revolution are expected to take centre stage at this year’s Connected Kenya Summit.

Organised by the ICT Authority (ICTA) under the theme ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation’, the summit seeks to bring over 1,000 thought leaders under one roof from April 11-14, 2022 in Diani, Kwale County.

Government decision-makers, professionals from public and private sector, global ICT industry players from corporate and academia are expected to review progress in the sector.

They are also expected to share knowledge on accelerating digital infrastructure growth, emerging technologies, data protection and cyber-security, innovation as well as entrepreneurship.

“There will also be conversations around emerging technologies such as blockchain, Internet of Things, big data and Artificial Intelligence, among others,” said ICTA in a statement

“Further, the past Connected Summits have seen the birth of key public service innovations namely: the Huduma Initiative, the e- citizen portal, Digital Literacy Program as well as the National ICT Master Plan.”

Share this story