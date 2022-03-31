× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
New tech to dominate 2022 ICT Summit

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | Mar 31st 2022
By Moses Omusolo | March 31st 2022
NEWS

Acting CEO ICT Authority Dr. Paul Rono speaking at SG Group Offices along Mombasa Road on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Technologies for the fourth industrial revolution are expected to take centre stage at this year’s Connected Kenya Summit.

Organised by the ICT Authority (ICTA) under the theme ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation’, the summit seeks to bring over 1,000 thought leaders under one roof from April 11-14, 2022 in Diani, Kwale County.

Government decision-makers, professionals from public and private sector, global ICT industry players from corporate and academia are expected to review progress in the sector.

They are also expected to share knowledge on accelerating digital infrastructure growth, emerging technologies, data protection and cyber-security, innovation as well as entrepreneurship.

“There will also be conversations around emerging technologies such as blockchain, Internet of Things, big data and Artificial Intelligence, among others,” said ICTA in a statement  

“Further, the past Connected Summits have seen the birth of key public service innovations namely: the Huduma Initiative, the e- citizen portal, Digital Literacy Program as well as the National ICT Master Plan.”

 

CBK: Brace for tough times over fuel and Ukraine war
Kenyans should brace for tough times ahead after CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge hinted that the fuel subsidy programme might be cut.
Safaricom, bank launch Sharia-based lending app
Safaricom and Gulf African Bank have launched a Sharia-compliant mobile app to cater for the Muslim population.

EPRA's statement on shortage of fuel in the country
EPRA's statement on shortage of fuel in the country

BUSINESS

By Stephanie Wangari

.
