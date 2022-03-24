× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | Mar 24th 2022 | 1 min read
By Frankline Sunday | March 24th 2022
NEWS

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Ms Esther Koimett [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has launched a programme to equip more than 2,832 young women with digital skills.

The programme spearheaded by the British High Commission and the African Centre for Women in ICT (ACWICT) will train women aged between 18 and 34 years on digital content creation, with a focus on promoting local content.  

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Ms Esther Koimett, who was chief guest at the launch, said the programme resonates well with the government's desire to empower young people for wealth and job creation through Ajira and other relevant projects.

“As we seek to seize the significant opportunities that digital technologies present us, it is worth noting that the prospects presented by digital spaces and technological advances are immense, hence the need to adopt and adapt to new technologies," she said.

KFCB acting Chief Executive Mr Christopher Wambua said they have already mobilised 1,000 participants in readiness for the training.

 

