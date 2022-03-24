KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Ms Esther Koimett [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has launched a programme to equip more than 2,832 young women with digital skills.

The programme spearheaded by the British High Commission and the African Centre for Women in ICT (ACWICT) will train women aged between 18 and 34 years on digital content creation, with a focus on promoting local content.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Ms Esther Koimett, who was chief guest at the launch, said the programme resonates well with the government's desire to empower young people for wealth and job creation through Ajira and other relevant projects.

“As we seek to seize the significant opportunities that digital technologies present us, it is worth noting that the prospects presented by digital spaces and technological advances are immense, hence the need to adopt and adapt to new technologies," she said.

KFCB acting Chief Executive Mr Christopher Wambua said they have already mobilised 1,000 participants in readiness for the training.

