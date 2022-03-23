× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Firms to offer services on M-Pesa App

NEWS
By Standard Reporter | Mar 23rd 2022
By Standard Reporter | March 23rd 2022
NEWS

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa [Courtesy]

Safaricom has launched partnerships with Little and Makao that will enable M-Pesa customers access services from the two firms within the M-Pesa Super App.

Customers can access both the Little and Makao M-Pesa Mini Apps under the “Discover” option on the Super App.

“For 15 years, M-Pesa has connected millions of customers to opportunities through a wide range of financial services,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Mr Peter Ndegwa.

“Our next evolution focuses on enabling businesses to grow and scale through solutions such as the M-Pesa Super App, which empowers businesses to reach our more than 30 million customers through digital storefronts in the form of M-Pesa Mini Apps.”



The Little M-Pesa Mini App will enable customers to order for taxis, boda bodas or food from restaurants while the Makao one will enable customers to book for short-term accommodation and holiday homes across the country.

Safaricom is looking to partner with more than 100 businesses and organisations to provide their services and products as apps within the Super App.

These include all county services in the country, other government agencies, eCitizen, supermarkets and restaurants.

The M-Pesa Super App was launched in June 2021 and has had more than five million downloads in Kenya.

 

Equity offers Sh11b dividend after a two-year drought
Equity Group has doubled its net profit for the year ended December 2021 to Sh40.07 billion on the back of increased income and reduced operating expe
How SMEs can get better in the fashion industry
The fashion industry in Kenya is largely dominated by micro, small and medium enterprises, which puts them at a disadvantage...

