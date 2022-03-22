× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
M-Pesa transfer charges: Pressure mounts on Safaricom

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
Safaricom’s signage at the I&M Building on Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi. Picture taken on January 29, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Treasury says it will soon make proposals to cut M-Pesa charges on the back of increased debate over the pricing of the service.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said in a presentation before the Senate, without giving details, that the Ministry will soon make proposals to address this.

Yatani had been summoned by the Senate to give a statement on the perceived monopolistic practices by Safaricom.

“Another source of concern with mobile money stems from the perception, both by consumers and small businesses, that the rents from digital technology are unfairly accruing to Safaricom,” said Yatani.

“This is in the area of unconscionable or excessive rates, and Safaricom being a critical trading partner for SMEs and consumers. We will soon be presenting some proposed amendments to deal with this scenario.”

If successful, the move will mark another cut for the telco, which starting January 2021, effected a 45 per cent cut in M-Pesa transaction fees for low-value transaction bands.

Treasury’s statement comes at a time the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has rolled out the national payment system strategy that targets, among other things, a secure, fast, efficient and collaborative payments system.

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge said on March 15 in an address to mark the World Consumer Rights Day that the cost of mobile money transactions has been a cause of concern to consumers, with some of the charges not easily understood by an average customer.

He is now pushing for full interoperability of payment service providers to build on the 2018 move that allowed for sending of money between M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

“The overall aim is to provide customers with seamless, secure and affordable functionality to send and receive money from any financial institution across the payments ecosystem,” said Njoroge.

“I expect consumers will see further steps in this area towards greater interoperability in the next few weeks.”

Equity proposes Sh11.32b dividend as profit doubles to Sh40b
The lender cut provisioning for loan defaults by 81 per cent or Sh20.79 billion to Sh5.84 billion compared to Sh26.63 billion for the previous year.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

