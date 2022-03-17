× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya receives Sh85.6 billion loan from World Bank

By Dominic Omondi | Mar 17th 2022 | 2 min read
By Dominic Omondi | March 17th 2022
Mr. Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda [File, Standard]

Kenya has received a loan of Sh85.6 billion from the World Bank with part of the money expected to help bring down the cost of electricity.

The World Bank announced today that it had disbursed $750 million Development Policy Operation (DPO) to the government, the second in a credit facility that is aimed at helping improve transparency and fight corruption.

World Bank Country Director for Kenya Keith Hansen (pictured) said the government has maintained the momentum to make critical reforms progress despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.  

“The World Bank, through the DPO instrument, is pleased to support these efforts which are positioning Kenya to sustain its strong economic growth performance and steering it towards inclusive and green development,” he said.

Kenya Power is likely to benefit from the latest financing, with the World Bank noting it will improve efficiency.

The reforms are estimated to generate savings of about $1.1 billion (Sh125.6 billion) over the next 10 years, or $110 million (Sh12.6 billion) per year on average.

Overall, the funds are meant to aid Kenya to recover from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic through a raft of measures to increase tax collection and reduce pressure from State-owned corporations.

This is the second DPO - a form of lending used by the World Bank to support a country’s ambitious policy and institutional reform agenda - to help accelerate inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

The terms of the loans are friendly, with Kenya expected to pay an interest rate of less than three per cent. It will be paid in 30 years and has a grace period of five years.

“The government’s reforms supported by the DPO help reduce fiscal pressures by making public spending more efficient and transparent,” said Alex Sienaert, senior economist for the World Bank in Kenya.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Why employee motivation is critical at the workplace
An employee strives for recognition and rewards such as bonuses, and awards which increase willingness to learn a skillset.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer
Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
