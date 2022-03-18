× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NMS, KenGen garbage power plant to cost Sh22 billion

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | Mar 18th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | March 18th 2022
NEWS

KenGen head office in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

A garbage-powered electricity generation plant that KenGen and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) are planning to set up in Nairobi’s Ruai is set to cost Sh22.41 billion, according to disclosures by the company.

The two entities signed a deal in August 2020 where KenGen would finance, build and operate the plant while NMS would provide the land as well as supply municipal waste once the plant becomes operational.

NMS will also construct a dedicated lane from the Outering Road junction to Ruai to enhance flow of trucks delivering waste to the power plant.

“The project with an installed capacity of 45MW shall be constructed over a period of three years at a cost of $198.3 million (Sh22.41 billion) with 70 per cent of it being debt at an interest rate of six per cent with a payback period of 15 years,” said KenGen in an environmental and social impact assessment (Esia) report lodged with National Environment Management Authority (Nema) as it seeks approvals to build the plant.

READ MORE

The waste-to-energy plant was initially planned to be built at the Dandora dumpsite but this later changed to Ruai Sewage Treatment plant after the High Court ordered NMS to shut down the dumpsite and relocate it to a more environmentally-friendly location.

It will be built on a 27-hectare piece of land owned by Nairobi County Government in Ruai, where Athi Water Works Development Agency operates the sewage treatment plant. The sewage plant sits on 4,000 acres.

In the Esia report, KenGen said it would take waste from Dandora and use it as feedstock, that will then be burned to generate energy at the plant.

The facility will have capacity to take up 3,000 tonnes of waste per day. The Dandora dumpsite is estimated to receive about 2,200 tonnes per day from different areas in Nairobi.

It is estimated that slightly over half of the solid waste generated in Nairobi is collected, leaving residents with the headache of dealing with the uncollected garbage.

The report said the plant would help the county government to deal with the garbage, whose management appears to be getting out of control and causing untold health and environmental damage.

“The municipal waste-to-energy power plant facility...is to mitigate the environmental pollution occurring due to the poor waste disposal,” said KenGen.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why employee motivation is critical at the workplace
An employee strives for recognition and rewards such as bonuses, and awards which increase willingness to learn a skillset.
Firms in deal to expand vehicle service centres
AutoXpress has partnered with Rubis Energy to open three additional service centres in Nairobi and its environs.

MOST READ

Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer
Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Firms in deal to expand vehicle service centres

By Moses Omusolo | 39 minutes ago

Firms in deal to expand vehicle service centres
Co-op Bank net profit jumps 53pc to Sh16.5b

By Patrick Alushula | 39 minutes ago

Co-op Bank net profit jumps 53pc to Sh16.5b
Kenya receives Sh85.6 billion loan from World Bank

By Dominic Omondi | 4 hours ago

Kenya receives Sh85.6 billion loan from World Bank
Why Kenya won't lift scrap metal trade ban

By Macharia Kamau | 18 hours ago

Why Kenya won't lift scrap metal trade ban
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC