× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How BRT will shorten travel from Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | Mar 17th 2022 | 3 min read
By Macharia Kamau | March 17th 2022
NEWS

A BRT station along Thika Road. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

It will take you only 40 minutes to commute between Dandora and Kenyatta National Hospital from current two hours if implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is successful.

The government plans to first introduce the system between the highly populated residential area in Nairobi’s Eastlands and the referral hospital in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata) has sought environmental approvals as it prepares to build the BRT line along the route that was gazetted as a BRT corridor in 2019.

Construction is set to start at the end of this year while operations are to launch in 2025.

READ MORE

The 12-kilometre line is expected to significantly improve transport between Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and Dandora, as well as many parts of the city’s Eastlands area.

These are densely populated areas but the public transport system has experienced little or no investments through the years.

Once the line is operational, the commute time between KNH and Dandora is expected to reduce to a maximum 38 minutes. 

“Total travel time from (KNH) to Dandora will be between 34 and 38 minutes, depending on type of service,” said Namata in submissions to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Namata has lodged an environmental impact assessment with Nema seeking approvals to start building the BRT corridor.

Moving between KNH and Dandora can currently take two hours because of heavy traffic and the fact that commuters have to use two PSVs, from KNH to CBD and from CBD to Dandora.

“It (BRT Core Line Three) starts from Kenyatta Hospital, progresses down Haile Selassie Avenue to the Central Business District, continues on Race Course Road to Ring Road Ngara, to Juja Road and then onto the end at Dandora,” said Namata.

The line – dubbed BRT Core Line Three – has been projected to cost €299 million (Sh37.6 billion). The European Investment Bank (EIB) – which intends to take up the role of a lead financier, is expected to finance the line to the cost of €145 million (Sh18.24 billion).

EIB said the BRT buses will be “zero-emission electric buses”.

“Clean BRT Line 3 will provide a substantial improvement to the current public transport system of the congested capital of Kenya by offering a green solution to the challenges of an efficient bus network,” said EIB in a January 2022 brief on the project.

Use of electric buses is expected to be the case for all BRT lines, with Namata having set the same standards for BRT Line Two on Thika Road, where it will also allow biodiesel buses but lock out vehicles that run on fossil fuels such as diesel.

The Ministry of Transport expects to break ground this year, with construction projected to take about three years.

“The construction for Line Three will start by end of this year…we have gotten funding from a consortium of EU banks,” said Urban Development and Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga at a recent briefing on the BRT system.

The BRT Line Three will offer some relief for many Nairobi residents who have to contend with chaotic public commute everyday as well as the heavy traffic on Juja Road and other roads along the route.

The 110 buses that will be deployed on the line will enable the operator to have circulation of buses every 90 seconds, especially during rush hour.

BRT Line Three is expected to be the second route where a BRT system has been deployed with Line Two on Thika Road set to be the first to start operations mid this year.

Line Two, to be built in phases, will stretch all the way from Kenol in Muranga County to Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County. It will share facilities with Line Three on Haile Selassie Avenue.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Invesco gets new chief executive, board chair
Insurance underwriter Invesco Assurance has appointed a new chief executive and board chair in a renewed bid to improve the company's performance.
CBK boss calls for price regulations to protect consumers
Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has called for the regulation of prices for services offered through online platforms.

MOST READ

Ben Woodhams: The man who inspired Kenya's malls boom
Ben Woodhams: The man who inspired Kenya's malls boom

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fact-Check: Kenya’s debt situation not worse since handshake as Ruto claims

By Dominic Omondi | 2 hours ago

Fact-Check: Kenya’s debt situation not worse since handshake as Ruto claims
State officials gobble up over Sh11b on travel and hospitality

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

State officials gobble up over Sh11b on travel and hospitality
KCB triples dividend as profit hits Sh34.2 billion

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

KCB triples dividend as profit hits Sh34.2 billion
CIC bounces back from loss to post Sh668m profit

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

CIC bounces back from loss to post Sh668m profit
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC