Agency to train women in business

By Elvis Ogina | Mar 12th 2022 | 1 min read
From left: Dr Josephine Ojiambo, Honorary President and Special Envoy to CBWN, Nana Wanjau, Chairperson Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network Africa Summit 2022 (CBWN), Floice Mukabana, KEPROBA’s Director, Stakeholders Engagement and Moderator Cynthia Nyamai during the Summit at Nairobi Serena Hotel on March 10, 2022 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba) has signed a training deal with the Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network (CBWN).

The agreement signed during a summit in Nairobi this week will help grow women-owned businesses through providing market support, especially on international trade.

"Keproba... exists to handhold Kenyan entrepreneurs and provide all the necessary information for their benefit," said Keproba chief executive Wilfred Marube.

CBWN works with women in business by connecting governments and the private sector to embed their economic empowerment and leadership.

READ MORE

"We welcome more partners and opportunities to collaborate in the areas around the CBWN vision and mission; women in leadership and women's economic empowerment programmes," said CBWN Africa Summit chair Nana Wanjau (second left). 

 

MOST READ

RECOMMENDED NEWS
