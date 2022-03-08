× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Equity loans to cost up to 18.5pc after Central Bank nod

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 8th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 8th 2022
NEWS

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi (C), Director Strategy Brent Malahay and Chief Commercial Officer Polycarp Igathe. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Equity Bank has received the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) approval to charge customers a maximum of 18.5 per cent on loans under its risk-based pricing model.

Group Chief Executive James Mwangi yesterday said the risk-based pricing formula allows it to price loans at between 13 per cent and 18.5 per cent.

Mwangi said the new pricing mechanism means CBK has provided "away and path" for the lender to accommodate everyone irrespective of their risk, unlike during the interest rate cap regime.

"We now have no excuse of leaving anybody behind because we can price risk within a reasonable range,” said Mwangi yesterday during the launch of a $6 billion (Sh683 billion) lending for businesses in East and Central Africa

READ MORE

"We have chosen to be open and transparent, so it is one interest rate that encompasses all what we used to have previously as fees, loan appraisal fees and all that.  All this will be in one annualised interest rate."

Equity becomes the first lender to publicly announce new loan pricing, following the repeal of the interest rate cap regime in November 2019. The move sets the stage for price hikes to riskier borrowers.

An all-inclusive interest rate marks a departure for a bank that has been charging Sh30,000 as application fees for a Sh1 million loan repayable within a year.

Equity’s weighted average effective interest rate stood at 9.88 per cent in 2020 compared with 10.34 per cent in the previous year.

Many lenders have in the last two years been negotiating with CBK over the pricing of their loans.

Head of financial and regulatory reporting at Equity Group Mary Nteere said the computation of a single interest rate was arrived at using an opportunity cost approach, where, Equity considered the rate the State pays for its loans as a risk-free entity and then added on its operational and credit risks to arrive at the final price.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Centum appoints Risper Alaro as Group Finance Director
Centum Investment Company PLC has appointed Risper Alaro as the Group Finance Director effective March 15, 2022.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry

OPINION

By Alfred Ng’ang’a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil

By Antony Gitonga | 1 day ago

KenGen starts drilling geothermal wells in Gilgil
Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks

By Lucas Ngasike | 1 day ago

Kenya, Uganda agree to ease fish exports to DRC after trade talks
Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Oil prices set to surge further on Iranian nuclear talks delays
State procurement body gets new boss

By Peter Theuri | 1 day ago

State procurement body gets new boss
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC