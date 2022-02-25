× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KPC eyes bulk cooking gas storage facility

By Macharia Kamau | Feb 25th 2022
By Macharia Kamau | February 25th 2022
Kenya Pipeline Company, Nakuru depot [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is set to construct a cooking gas storage facility at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd (KPRL). 

The move is expected to ease the importation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the country, increasing competition among oil marketers and, in turn, bringing down the cost of the fuel.

The facility is also expected to enable players to import cooking gas through the Open Tender System (OTS), a fuel importation mechanism supervised by the Petroleum Ministry that contracts oil firms with the lowest bids to import petroleum products on behalf of the industry.

The bulk storage facility, to be owned by the government, could also usher in an era of price controls for cooking gas.

KPC has started the search for a company that it said would provide engineering designs for the proposed facility, which will inform the process of selecting a contractor for the construction works.

The consultant will also undertake environmental impact assessment as well as LPG demand in the Kenyan market. “The proposed new facility is to be designed as a ‘common user’ facility for dispensing LPG to interested parties through rail siding, truck loading, and bottling facilities,” said KPC in tender documents.

“KPC is desirous of implementing storage capacity of at least 25,000 metric tonnes in the medium term and 50,000 metric tonnes in the long term subject to confirmation after undertaking the LPG demand study.” The facility at KPRL, which KPC runs through a lease, will be linked to the second Kipevu Oil Terminal (KOT 2), which is nearing completion. 

 

Fuel, electricity consumption rises amid soaring pump prices
Kenyans have defied the high cost of petroleum products and electricity, with consumption registering growth despite prices hitting an all-time high
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Union threatens strike over Kenya Power sack plan
Union threatens strike over Kenya Power sack plan

