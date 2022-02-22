× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Standard Group joins UN Global Compact to further sustainable development goals

NEWS
By Nancy Nzau | February 22nd 2022
By Nancy Nzau | February 22nd 2022
NEWS

The Standard Group has joined The United Nations Global Compact - a non-binding United Nations pact that encourages businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation.

 The group’s CEO Orlando Lyomu, who joined other CEOs and decision-makers in Kenya to show their commitment towards the cause this morning in Nairobi, noted the group’s commitment to building a progressive society that upholds human rights and provides a decent livelihood to all its citizens.

The UN Global Compact aims to accelerate and scale the impact of the private sector to drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) across Africa and do business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with ten principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

It also takes strategic actions to advance broader societal goals with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

READ MORE

 “In line with this, we have chosen agriculture, health, education, the environment, SMEs and disability as our strategic areas of focus under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said in a statement.

Through fusing the influence of media with the power of partnerships, Orlando said The Standard Group aims to positively impact society, inspire lives and as the voice of society, advocate the SDGs.

He observed the group’s membership in the UN Global Compact will help accelerate the attainment of its goals under the impact pillars.

During the forum at the Villa Rosa Kempinski, several announcements were made with the emphasis on the power of public-private partnerships, advancing the SDGs, new engagement opportunities, SME resilience, sustainable financing, and communicating on progress.

The United Nations Global Compact CEO and Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo said the UN Global Compact aims to launch the Africa strategy.

"Africa is the only continent that can choose its growth trajectory. We, therefore, need to focus on the right policies, the right technology, affordable financing and a principle-led approach towards corruption if we want Africa to develop in a sustainable manner,” she said.

She called on companies to align their policies, operations and strategies with ten universally- accepted principles in the areas in support of UN goals and issues contained in the SDGs.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
NTSA set to licence boda bodas, tuktuks in new safety rules
The amendments will also see NTSA work with county governments to register and license operators and issue them with public service vehicle badges.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge
Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge

NEWS

By Edward Kamau Macharia

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Saccos plan collaboration as new regulations take effect

By Wainaina Wambu | 15 hours ago

Saccos plan collaboration as new regulations take effect
MPs’ bid to undo fuel prices mess stutters

By Macharia Kamau | 15 hours ago

MPs’ bid to undo fuel prices mess stutters
KRA barred from demanding Sh234m tax from Equity

By Kamau Muthoni | 18 hours ago

KRA barred from demanding Sh234m tax from Equity
Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge

By Edward Kamau Macharia | 1 day ago

Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC