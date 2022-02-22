Standard Group joins UN Global Compact to further sustainable development goals

The Standard Group has joined The United Nations Global Compact - a non-binding United Nations pact that encourages businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation.

The group’s CEO Orlando Lyomu, who joined other CEOs and decision-makers in Kenya to show their commitment towards the cause this morning in Nairobi, noted the group’s commitment to building a progressive society that upholds human rights and provides a decent livelihood to all its citizens.

The UN Global Compact aims to accelerate and scale the impact of the private sector to drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) across Africa and do business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with ten principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

It also takes strategic actions to advance broader societal goals with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

“In line with this, we have chosen agriculture, health, education, the environment, SMEs and disability as our strategic areas of focus under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said in a statement.

Through fusing the influence of media with the power of partnerships, Orlando said The Standard Group aims to positively impact society, inspire lives and as the voice of society, advocate the SDGs.

He observed the group’s membership in the UN Global Compact will help accelerate the attainment of its goals under the impact pillars.

During the forum at the Villa Rosa Kempinski, several announcements were made with the emphasis on the power of public-private partnerships, advancing the SDGs, new engagement opportunities, SME resilience, sustainable financing, and communicating on progress.

The United Nations Global Compact CEO and Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo said the UN Global Compact aims to launch the Africa strategy.

"Africa is the only continent that can choose its growth trajectory. We, therefore, need to focus on the right policies, the right technology, affordable financing and a principle-led approach towards corruption if we want Africa to develop in a sustainable manner,” she said.

She called on companies to align their policies, operations and strategies with ten universally- accepted principles in the areas in support of UN goals and issues contained in the SDGs.

