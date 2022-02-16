× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CMA moots system to nab insider trading at bourse

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | February 16th 2022
By Patrick Alushula | February 16th 2022
NEWS
Capital Markets Authority acting CEO Wyckliffe Shamia (R) and Nairobi Stock Exchange CEO Geoffrey Odundo during a past workshop [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) plans to install a surveillance system for real-time tracking of Nairobi bourse activities to unmask insider dealings.

The regulator says the system will help it to monitor trading activities on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), unearth misconduct and promote market integrity and investor confidence.

Insider trading happens when an investor buys or sells securities such as stocks based on privileged knowledge of events, thus disadvantaging other traders.

“CMA is seeking to procure a state-of-the-art multi-asset class surveillance system from an experienced firm to enable the conduct of monitoring and analytics of trading activities, market participants and traders,” said CMA in a tender document.

The search for a surveillance system for trading activities of asset classes such as equities, bonds, derivatives and commodities comes on the back of rising cases of insider trading at the NSE.

READ MORE

CMA in 2019 fined three traders including Kunal Kamlesh Bid and Andre Desimone Sh30.93 million over insider trading of KenolKobil shares before it was bought by the French firm, Rubis Energie.

The system will “provide timely and effective alerts on potential market manipulation, both in real-time and for post-trade analysis.”

The regulator says data collected by the system and red flags raised will form the basis for an inquiry or enforcement action against a market participant.

CMA says investor participation on the NSE has increased. “These developments point to the need for constant monitoring and review of the various aspects of the market to ensure that it is orderly, fair and efficient,” says the CMA.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Low-ticket investment product to deepen savings culture
Standard Chartered Bank has teamed up with Sanlam Investments to promote a savings culture with a new low-ticket Money Market Fund.
Hotpoint bets on new promotions to up sales
Hotpoint Appliances has ended its third ‘Maisha Moto Moto’ promotion that saw three winners walk away with various prices including Sh1.5 million.

MOST READ

Congo’s admission into EA bloc a big boost for regional trade: Desai
Congo’s admission into EA bloc a big boost for regional trade: Desai

NEWS

By Patrick Vidija

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Borrowing, lending of shares now goes live at Nairobi bourse

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Borrowing, lending of shares now goes live at Nairobi bourse
State offers 1,000 tonnes of Galana Kulalu maize for sale

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

State offers 1,000 tonnes of Galana Kulalu maize for sale
Hotpoint bets on new promotions to up sales

By Moses Omusolo | 1 hour ago

Hotpoint bets on new promotions to up sales
Congo’s admission into EA bloc a big boost for regional trade: Desai

By Patrick Vidija | 2 days ago

Congo’s admission into EA bloc a big boost for regional trade: Desai
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC