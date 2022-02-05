× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mumias workers question union's silence in pay row

NEWS
By Robert Amalemba | February 5th 2022
NEWS

Sarrai Group bid Sh5.8 billion before taking over Mumias in late December. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Employees of Mumias Sugar have accused their union of letting them down in the fight for their unpaid salaries.

The more than 500 workers on Thursday questioned the silence of Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers Secretary-General Francis Wangara.

They criticised him for not prioritising their hiring by Sarrai Group which won a bid to run the company.

“We have orders issued by the Labour court in 2020 stopping the leasing of Mumias Sugar Company until the issue of our unpaid salaries is addressed. We read in the media that the company has been leased yet he (Wangara) is not speaking for us,” said Henry Kibondoli, a former Mumias Sugar employee.

The workers questioned the silence of Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers Secretary-General. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Added Joseph Owino: “Most of the top union officials appear to be siding with our oppressors." But Wangara, refuted the claims, saying the Mumias issue was "delicate".

"First of all when they were being evicted from the houses I was the one who asked Sarrai to stop."

He went on: "On being given priority in employment, hiring at Mumias was frozen courtesy of a court order which stopped Sarrai from carrying out any activity at the company until the leasing dispute is resolved."

Tumaz and Tumaz Enterprises which lost the bid to run the company obtained orders to stop Sarrai from running the firm until the tendering process was reviewed.

High Court judge Wilfrida Okwany barred Sarrai from taking over operations of Mumias pending hearing of another petition. 

Questions you should ask before investing
Choosing an investment product should be based on the goal you want to achieve.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Multichoice to roll out stream-only service for DStv
By Graham Kajilwa

© The Standard Group PLC
