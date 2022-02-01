Airtel lists on London bourse

An Airtel shop along Koinange Street in Nairobi, November 2021. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Airtel Africa yesterday listed on the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE), a share index of the 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) with the highest market capitalisation.

Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa says it has transformed the lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.

The group first floated shares on the LSE in June 2019 but has now listed on the FTSE after demonstrating growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins, and cash generation, as well as strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage.

“I am proud that Airtel Africa will be joining the FTSE 100 only two and a half years after we listed on the LSE. This achievement has been on the back of all the hard work and success achieved by everyone at Airtel Africa,’’ said Airtel Africa Chief Executive Segun Ogunsanya.

“We look forward to growing the company further as we continue to sustainably bridge the digital divide, expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers."

